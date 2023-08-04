Republicans in Ohio have set in motion a summer special election over a measure that would make it harder for voters to pass future constitutional amendments. The Legislature acted in the spring to put the question on the August ballot and so far the election is driving off-the-charts early turnout before Tuesday’s final day of voting. And helping to generate the high interest is a November ballot measure that would enshrine in Ohio's Constitution the right to an abortion. Early turnout on the summer ballot measure, known as Issue 1, has been so heavy that some election offices are straining to manage the load and are trying to recruit additional poll workers.