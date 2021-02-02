The 45th Cleveland International Film Festival, which will take place online April 7 to April 20 has revamped its membership program, which are on sale.
The membership program has three levels: $50, $250 and $1,500. Each has its own benefits, including passholder access at the top two levels.
“The new CIFF membership program reflects our shift from a traditional on-site festival to an online festival for 2021,” festival membership director Debbie Marshall said in a news release. “The benefits maximize an audience experience to create a sense of togetherness and shared celebration for our film-loving patrons from the comfort of their own homes.”
The program lineup will be announced in March.
For full information on CIFF’s membership program, visit clevelandfilm.org/membership.