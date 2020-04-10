The Cleveland International Film Festival’s new CIFF44 Streams program will launch April 15, and will give ticket buyers a chance to see hundreds of films originally planned for the festival.
The program is part of CIFF44 Reinvented, after the 44th iteration of the film festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The line-up will showcase both feature and short films originally slated to screen at CIFF44. It will launch at clevelandfilm.org/ciffstreams at 11 a.m. April 15, and run until 11:59 p.m. April 28.
CIFF44 Streams viewers can buy single screening tickets for $8 per film beginning April 15. Viewers can also become a CIFF member at the $75 Film Buff level at clevelandfilm.org/membership for all-access login credentials once the service launches. Current CIFF members at all levels will be given all-access login credentials, according to a news release.
Viewers can also enjoy films from previous years with CIFF Alum Streams. More information is available at clevelandfilm.org/alums.