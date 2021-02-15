The Cleveland International Film Festival will present the 18th annual Get Shorty, program for the first time online.
The event will be presented live at 7 p.m. Feb. 26. Tickets $18 for CIFF members and $20 for nonmembers.
Ten shorts will be presented and at the conclusion of each, film attendees will be prompted to text their vote. At the end of the evening, CIFF will have a live announcement of how the films scored. The film with the most votes is guaranteed a spot in this year’s lineup.
It will also be prerecorded, but with no voting accepted. Tickets are $9 for CIFF members and $10 for nonmembers.
The prerecorded program, including the live announcement at the conclusion of the event, will be available at 11 a.m. Feb. 27 through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28.
For full information, visit clevelandfilm.org/getshorty.
CIFF45 Streams, taking place April 7 to April 20 at clevelandfilm.org, will consist of hundreds of films, filmmaker conversations and question-and-answer sessions, audience voting, filmmaker awards, podcast episodes and merchandise, as well as audience engagement activities and events. CIFF45 Streams will also include two extra days – making it a 14-day presentation – for extended viewing.
The 45th Cleveland International Film Festival will announce its program lineup in March. For more information about CIFF, visit clevelandfilm.org
The Cleveland Jewish News is a media sponsor of CIFF.