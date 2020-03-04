The 44th Cleveland International Film Festival tickets will be on sale for CIFF members at 11 a.m. March 6 and for the pubic at 11 a.m. March 13. The 12-day festival from March 25 to April 5 will showcase 212 feature films and 227 short films representing more than 80 countries.
Ticket are $14 per screening for CIFF members and $16 per screening for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchased at clevelandfilm.org, by calling 877-304-3456, at the box office in the lobby of Tower City Cinemas, 230 W. Huron Road in downtown Cleveland or by mail using the program guide order form. Program guides will be mailed to CIFF members and are available throughout the area, including Cleveland Cinemas locations, most libraries and Dollar Bank branches.
The festival will open at 7 p.m. March 25 at Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland with “Military Wives,” a film about a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are serving in Afghanistan. They band together to start the first military wives choir, assisting each other through life problems and suddenly find themselves on an international stage.
Opening night includes the film screening, followed by a reception. Tickets to opening night are $200 for CIFF members and $225 for others.
Other venues include Gordon Square Arts District in the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood and at Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights.
The festival will come at 7 p.m. April 5 at to a close at with “Dream Horse,” which recounts the true story of Dream Alliance, a race horse bred by a small town Welsh bartender. Cleveland Jewish News readers can use code “23880” to receive a $1 discount on tickets to any film at the festival.