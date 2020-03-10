Twelve films in the 44th annual Cleveland International Film Festival offer a unique cultural perspective on the Jewish diaspora, with three originating from Israel. Classified as “Jewish and Israeli Visions.”
Here is a summary of each film:
“An Irrepressible Woman”
(France, 2019, 103 min); French with English Subtitles
Sunday, March 29, 8:15 p.m. and Monday, March 30, 4:45 p.m. at Tower City Cinemas
The year is 1940, and French-Jewish socialist politician and three-time Prime Minister Leon Blum has been imprisoned at Buchenwald. This historical drama follows Jeanne Reichenbach, who has been in love with Blum since they were teenagers, but has always only admired him from afar. Now she is married with a son, but she is driven by the urge to link her fate with Blum’s once and for all. As the Nazis invade France, she abandons her comfortable life and risks everything to reunite with and marry him in prison.
“The Art of Waiting”
(Israel, 2019, 90 min)
Thursday, March 26, 9:20 a.m.; Saturday, March 28, 9:35 p.m.; Sunday, March 29, 4:35 p.m. at Tower City Cinemas
Liran and Tali, a 30-something Israeli couple, are happily married, but they can hear the biological clock ticking. And so they embark on protracted fertility treatments, which are a physical and emotional rollercoaster of medical procedures and regimented lovemaking. Facing pressure from family, friends and each other, it’s soon clear in this romance-dramedy that the road to parenthood is no walk in the park. According to The Jerusalem Post, the film “has touched a chord with audiences by focusing on a subject that was once taboo and is still often uncomfortable to discuss in child-centric Israeli society: infertility.” “The Art of Waiting” landed four Israeli Academy Award nominations and received its world premiere at the Haifa International Film Festival.
“Breaking Bread”
(Israel/USA, 2019, 85 min); English and Hebrew with English subtitles
Thursday, April 2, 6:20 p.m. and Friday, April 3, 1:45 p.m. at Tower City Cinemas; Sunday, April 5, 4:15 p.m. at Cedar Lee Theatre
The documentary, “Breaking Bread,” practices cuisine diplomacy by offering exotic, multicultural fare, a recipe for tolerance and a side of politics. Dr. Nof Atamna-Ismaeel – doctor of microbiology, chef, culinary consultant and the first Muslim Arab to win Israel’s “MasterChef” reality cooking competition – founded the A-sham Arabic Food Festival in Haifa. As the film demonstrates, pairs of Arab and Jewish chefs collaborate on mouthwatering dishes like kishek (a Syrian yogurt soup) and qatayef (a dessert typically served during Ramadan), and are on a quest to effect social change through gastronomy.
“Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn”
(USA, 2019, 94 min)
Sunday, March 29, 5:40 p.m. and Monday, March 30, 1:45 p.m. at Tower City Cinemas
According to Variety, Roy Cohn is “the dastardly gift who keeps on giving” and “a villain out of central casting – the beady-eyed weasel whispering in Joseph McCarthy’s ear, the attorney from hell who rose from the ashes of the Army-McCarthy hearings to become the ultimate New York power player defending mobsters.” The documentary, “Bully. Coward. Victim,” is directed by Ivy Meeropol, the granddaughter of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who were convicted in 1951 of passing atomic secrets onto the Soviets and executed two years later, largely through the efforts of 24-year-old prosecutor Roy Cohn. But while some reviews note that this personal connection lends an undeniably poignant aspect, others suggest that the film never quite fully captures the essence of the enigmatic legal and political fixer.
“Chichinette - The Accidental Spy”
(Germany/France, 2019, 86 min)
Sunday, March 29, 6:30 p.m. and Monday, March 30, 11:45 a.m. at Tower City Cinemas
Nicola Alice Hens’ documentary recounts the story of then-96-year-old Marthe Cohen, a Jew, who served as a spy for the French Resistance during World War II. The film could almost be described as a travelogue, since it follows Marthe and her husband, Major, as they leave their suburban home in Los Angeles to travel throughout Europe, where she gives lectures and conducts question-and-answer sessions about her wartime exploits.“Cannily withholding most of the details of her story until the final act,” notes a review in The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s when Marthe tells her story – either to her live audiences, in voiceover narration or directly to the camera – that the doc proves most compelling. ... This is a powerful story that deserves to be told, even if it’s rendered in sometimes less than cinematically compelling terms.”
“Crescendo”
(Germany/Austria/Italy, 2019, 106 min); German, Arabic and Hebrew with English subtitles
Thursday, April 2, 4:15 p.m. at Tower City Cinemas; Saturday, April 4, 9:05 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre
Inspired by Daniel Barenboim’s West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, which was formed in 1999 with the intention of promoting coexistence and intercultural dialogue, Academy-Award nominated Israeli director Dror Zahavi tells the fictitious tale of a world famous conductor who agrees to create an Israeli-Palestinian youth orchestra. In doing so, he finds that it takes all his skill and resources to overcome the political discord and get the students to play in harmony. The film features well-known Austrian actor Peter Simonischek as conductor Eduard Sporck, as well as a corps of up-and-coming young Israeli and Palestinian performers. The Cleveland Jewish News is sponsoring this film.
“The Crossing”
(Norway, 2019, 90 min), Norwegian with English subtitles
Wednesday, April 1, 7 p.m. at Tower City Cinemas; Sunday, April 5, 1:45 p.m. at Cedar Lee Theatre
This film tells the story of adventurous 10-year-old Gerda and her brother, Otto, whose parents are in the Norwegian resistance movement during the World War II. In December 1942, Gerda and Otto’s parents are arrested, leaving the siblings on their own. Following the arrest, they discover two Jewish children, Sarah and Daniel, hidden in a secret cupboard in their basement. It is now up to Gerda and Otto to finish what their parents started – to help Sarah and Daniel flee from the Nazis, cross the border to neutral Sweden and reunite them with their parents. “The Crossing” received its U.S. premiere at the Chicago JCC Film Festival.
“The End of Love”
(France, 2019, 90 min), French and Hebrew, with English subtitles
Monday, March 30, 6:40 p.m. at Tower City Cinemas; Tuesday, March 31, 4:40 p.m. at Tower City Cinemas
Julie and Yuval live in Paris, are in love and have just had a baby. When Yuval needs to return to Israel to renew his visa, they start sharing their family routine via video call. Watching each other obsessively through a screen, however, begins to take its toll on their relationship. Will their love survive the perils of this new form of interaction? The film recently received the Grand Jury Prize at the 19th Brussels Mediterranean Film Festival, where the judges underlined the intelligence of the directing and the high quality of the acting behind the film’s simple narrative, audacious concept (Skype calls only), and small budget.
“Golda”
(Israel, 2019, 85 min)
Wednesday, April 1, 7:10 p.m.; Thursday, April 2, 1:40 p.m.; Sunday, April 5, 11 a.m. at Tower City Cinemas
Using a secretly recorded interview, testimonies of supporters and opponents, and rare archival footage, the documentary tells the story of Golda Meir’s dramatic life and political career as the first woman to lead Israel. The crown jewel in the film is a lengthy, unfiltered, never seen before conversation with two journalists in a television studio after the official interview was over. They were off the air, but the cameras were still rolling. With her guard down, the now-retired prime minister speaks from the heart, showing her vulnerable side. The documentary,” says The New York Times, “is informative and intelligent in contextualizing Golda’s political life from a current perspective” and that unofficial interview “acts as this film’s spine.”
“My Name Is Sara”
(USA, 2019, 111 min), English and Polish with English subtitles
Thursday, April 2, 6:35 p.m. and Friday, April 3, 1:50 p.m. at Tower City Cinemas
Based on a true story, the drama is about a 13-year-old Polish Jew whose entire family was killed by Nazis in September 1942. After a grueling escape to the Ukrainian countryside, Sara steals her Christian best friend’s identity and finds refuge in a small village, where she is taken in by a farmer and his young wife. She soon discovers the dark secrets of her employer’s marriage, compounding the greatest secret she must strive to protect: her true identity. The film, directed by Steven Oritt, won the main competition and several other awards at the Castellinaria Film Festival in Bellinzona, Switzerland, as well as the Grand Prize at the Warsaw Jewish Film Festival. It received its U.S. premiere earlier this year at the Miami Jewish Film Festival.
“My Polish Honeymoon”
(France, 2019, 88 min), French with English subtitles
Thursday, April 2, 8:35 p.m. at Tower City Cinemas; Sunday, April 5, 11:30 a.m. at Cedar Lee Theatre
A gentle, bittersweet comedy-drama, the film follows Anna and Adam, a recently married Parisian Jewish couple, as they travel to Poland for the first time. While Anna sees the trip as an opportunity to discover something about her own family’s history, in particular about her maternal grandmother whose Polish past had always been a mystery, Adam is more interested in spending a few days alone with his wife. What emerges is a very contemporary tale about the transmission of memory and being Jewish today. Says JLife Magazine about the film, which opened at the UK Jewish Film Festival in Manchester, “Élise Otzenberger’s debut feature is an entertaining and life affirming tale about rediscovering roots.”
“They Ain’t Ready for Me”
(USA, 2019, 87 min)
Thursday, March 26, 6:45 p.m.; Friday, March 27, 2 p.m.; Sunday, March 29, 9:05 a.m. at Tower City Cinemas
The documentary by Brad Rothschild tells the story of Tamar Manasseh, an African-American rabbinical student who is combating gun violence on the South Side of Chicago with magnetic, self-assured energy through her organization Mothers Against Senseless Killings. “They Ain’t Ready for Me” explores the complex identity and motivations of an extraordinary person who is Jewish and black, and highlights how her Judaism influences her activism. According to a review on the Unseen Films website, this film is “a far cry from the more restrained cinéma vérité stylings of Rothschild’s last feature-length documentary,” resulting in “a jerky start-stop mess of omniscient street scenes and introspective interviews and voice-overs.”