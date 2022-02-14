The Cleveland International Film Festival will present a Get Shorty event Feb. 25 in the Mimi Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square at 1511 Euclid Ave. in downtown Cleveland, marking the festival’s return to in person after two years of online events, according to a Feb. 3 news release.
The event will be presented in two ways: an in-person event including voting on films, and an on-demand event to stream the program with no voting.
The in-person event Feb. 25 in the Mimi Ohio Theatre will begin at 7 p.m. and present eight shorts that attendees can then vote on via their smartphone. At the end of the evening, CIFF will announce each film’s score and the film with the most votes is guaranteed a spot in this year’s lineup, according to the release.
There will be complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Attendees are asked to review Playhouse Square’s health and safety protocols prior to the event and reminded that the films vary in subject matter and are not rated or made for children, the release said.
Tickets for the in-person event are $40 for CIFF members and $50 for nonmembers.
The prerecorded Get Shorty program and winner announcement will be available for streaming on the CIFF platform from 11 a.m. Feb. 26 to 11:59 p.m., Feb. 27. Tickets are $8 for CIFF members and $10 for nonmembers.
The 46th Cleveland International Film Festival will take place from March 30 through April 9 at Playhouse Square, followed by CIFF46 Streams April 10 to April 17 on the CIFF streaming platform, and will showcase more than 300 films, filmmaker Q&A’s and audience engagement opportunities.
The line up for CIFF46 will be announced March 4 and tickets will go on sale to CIFF members March 11 and to the public March 18.
The Cleveland Jewish News and its sister publication, Canvas, are media sponsors of the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival.