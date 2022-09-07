Thought provoking.

Those two words are ones Elizabeth Sunshine used to describe many of the films that are screening in the Mandel JCC Cleveland Jewish Film Festival, which was set to open Sept. 8 and close Sept. 18.

This year’s festival draws on international films, many in Hebrew, German, French and other languages.

There are films that draw on cooperative experience across cultural divides, new looks at the Holocaust, a documentary that recounts the harrowing day of Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, through the eyes of survivors and their families, and there are lighter offerings that also offer insight into Jewish life and the lives of Jews.

Sunshine, a co-chair of the film festival, spoke to the Cleveland Jewish News about the process of reviewing submissions as well as offering something of a preview to many of the 30 films that will be screened at Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights and online in the hybrid format that the film festival has adopted in light of COVID-19.

Sunshine said more than 500 submissions came to the festival, and the committee began watching films together and individually in February 2021.

“We do have a mandate, and that is to select quality films that will educate, entertain, and provoke thoughtful discussion on the Jewish Israeli experience,” Sunshine said. “So we first of all want to see if the film that we chose hits those points. We also want to see what the production value was. We want to see what the piece was – if we think that it was a good fit for the Cleveland community. So it has to mark all those boxes in order for us to choose it. We are only choosing quality films.”

Sunshine said that cinema lovers who buy tickets to the festival can buy the virtual package.

“We have excellent choices for virtual and streaming,” she said.

The opening event Sept. 8 entailed the screening of “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen,” a documentary about the making of the 1971 film, “Fiddler on the Roof.” The event was to feature an appearance by Neva Small, who played Chava in that film, and starred Topol as Tevye. That event was at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

On Sept. 9, “Dead Sea Guardians” is the matinee at the Cedar Lee Theatre at 2163 Lee Road. That 2022 Israeli film chronicles the work of three people, an Israeli, a Palestinian and a Jordanian, who together try to save the Dead Sea.

Sunshine, who lives in University Heights, has been to Israel several times.

“Over the course of all the years that I’ve been going, I’ve watched the Dead Sea recede,” she said. “And it’s upsetting. And it’s nice to know that people are thinking about it and taking action, and hopefully will help. And in addition, it’s just very nice to see the cooperation between an Israeli Palestinian and a Jordanian.”

The festival picks up after Shabbat with a screening of “Schachten,” an Austrian thriller, which Sunshine called, “a good choice for a Saturday night movie.”

Sept. 11 has been dubbed Cinema Sunday for the three documentaries and one drama that will be screened that day: “Tree of Life,” a documentary about the experience of survivors and families of victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shootings; “Our Sons,” a documentary about the families of three lone soldiers killed in the Israel Defense Forces; “The Levys of Monticello,” about the purchase and preservation of Thomas Jefferson’s Virginia home; and “Greener Pastures,” which Sunshine described as an “adorable movie” about residents of a nursing home who take on an unusual enterprise to support themselves.

“The Fourth Window,” which documents the life of Israeli writer Amos Oz, will be screened Sept. 12. Sunshine pointed out that the film features an interview with Natalie Portman, who directed the film adaptation of Oz’s memoir, “A Tale of Love and Darkness.”

“It’s very fascinating to learn about his life story,” Sunshine said.

French drama “The Man in the Basement,” which will be screened Sept. 12 as well, explores themes of antisemitism in modern-day Paris.

“One More Story,” a romance based on Israeli bestseller, “Wedding,” will be screened Sept. 13, along with drama “Cinema Sabaya.” That drama chronicles the fictional story of nine women who enroll in a film making class in Israel.

“It shows what sometimes little they know of each other’s lives even though they are next-door neighbors,” Sunshine said. “And it shows how they can come together even if they’re from diverse backgrounds.”

Sept. 14’s features are drama “Farewell Mister Haffman,” a Holocaust drama that is set in Paris in 1941, and Israeli comedy “Karaoke.”

“Karaoke,” Sunshine said, shows, “what happens sometimes when couples who are in a routine, meet somebody who’s out of the box, and the effects of those interactions.”

On Sept. 15, a documentary, “The Orchestra with the Broken Instruments,” will be screened. Set in Jerusalem, that film’s premise is the creation of an orchestra whose players use broken instruments to play newly commissioned works.

“They pick the instruments and they somehow manage to put it together and play beautiful music,” Sunshine said. “It’s an attempt to create harmony in a discordant city.”

The final showing of the feature-length offerings in person will be the drama “Rose,” Sept. 15, which Sunshine described as the “very beautiful” depiction of a woman whose husband dies “she has to rediscover who she really is.”

Virtual offerings include “The Women’s Balcony,” an entire Israeli comedic television series available Sept. 9.

Virtual offerings, available for a 48-hour viewing period from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, include dramas “Snowland” and “Where Life Begins”; documentaries “Apples and Oranges,” “Spiritual Audacity: The Abraham Joshua Heschel Story” and “Xueta Island,” as well as “Schachten” and “Farewell Mister Haffman.”

“I absolutely cannot pick a favorite,” Sunshine said. “We would not have voted for them if they weren’t exceptional.”

The Cleveland Jewish News is the media sponsor of the film festival.