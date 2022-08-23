Welcome to the new normal for this year’s Cleveland Jewish FilmFest. The 16th annual Mandel Jewish Community Center’s offering of the best of Jewish and Jewish-themed cinema returns to theaters after being presented primarily virtually over the past two years.
“And to provide access to a much broader audience, there will continue to be virtual viewing options,” Deborah Bobrow, director of arts and culture at the Mandel JCC, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
The film festival will feature 30 films from 10 countries – the United States, Israel, Austria, France, Belgium, Spain, United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland and Germany – over 11 days from Sept. 8 to Sept.18. They showcase works from over 500 submissions that includes 10 documentaries, 12 feature films and eight shorts. Full-length films will be screened at Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights, with the shorts program being held at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood.
Festivities begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 with an opening-night showing of the American documentary, “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen,” a 2022 English movie that runs 88 minutes. The New York Times called is “gleefully reverent.”
Narrated by Jeff Goldblum, the film captures the drama and humor of director Norman Jewison’s quest to recreate the lost world of Jewish life in Czarist Russia and re-envision the beloved stage hit, “Fiddler on the Roof,” as a wide-screen epic. The film draws on behind-the-scenes footage and never-before-seen stills as well as original interviews with the creator and cast. Original cast member Neva Small, who made her film debut as Chava, the third of Tevye’s and Golda’s five daughters, will be a special guest speaker.
Throughout the festival, Israeli television series, “The Women’s Balcony,” a 2021 film with Hebrew and English subtitles, can be streamed. There are eight, 40-minute episodes which explore a gender politics in a religious context and reunites the cast of the 2016 movie of the same name, which served as the 2017 JCC FilmFest’s closing night event. The series revisits the tightly-knit moderate Orthodox neighborhood in the Bukharim Quarter of Jerusalem, where the local synagogue is falling down and needs major restoration amidst ultra-Orthodox politicians trying to transform the area. In an article in Variety, Keren Shahar, the COO and president of the production and distribution company Keshet International, described the series as the Israeli equivalent of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”
Returning this year will be The Jack & Minda Jaffe Audience Award, which will allow audiences to select favorite films using an online balloting system. The winning film will receive a free encore screening at Mandel JCC’s Stonehill Auditorium at 1 p.m. Oct. 30. Last year’s award recipient was “The Crossing,” a story of a 10-year-old and her brother, whose parents are involved in the Norwegian resistance movement during World War II and leave the siblings on their own. The two discover two Jewish children hidden in their basement and help them reunite with their parents.
The CJN is a media sponsor of the film festival.
Bob Abelman is a freelance journalist.