If You Go

WHAT: “Shared Legacies” at the Mandel Jewish Community Center Cleveland Jewish FilmFest

WHAT: A new documentary from director-producer Shari Rogers that offers an in-depth look at the often forgotten historic alliance between African Americans and Jewish Americans.

WHEN: Oct. 20, beginning at noon; 95 minutes. All festival screenings will be available for a fixed 48 hour home-viewing window from their release date and time.

TICKETS & INFO: $15 per household. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/36lXhuP