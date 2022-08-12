Tickets are on sale for the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s 16th annual Cleveland Jewish FilmFest from Sept. 8 to Sept. 18.
The festival will feature 30 films from 10 countries in different genres. The film festival will be held in person this year, with opening night featuring “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. There will be a pre-movie insider party and a post-movie reception. Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights will screen films and a shorts program will be available at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood.
“We are thrilled to share this diverse selection of thought-provoking films with our community,” Deborah Bobrow, director of arts and culture at the Mandel JCC, said in a news release. “We are excited to be able to gather together again to connect people and create dialogue. Film enthusiasts will experience powerful, award-winning films that offer unique perspectives while exploring Jewish history and themes such as cultural identity, civil rights and anti-Semitism.”
To purchase tickets, visit mandeljcc.org/filmfest. For more information, call 216-593-6278
The Cleveland Jewish News is a media sponsor of the festival.