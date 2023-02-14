A newly developed musical featuring an ensemble cast of 29 young singers and dancers from across the United States will make three stops in Ohio on its 50-plus city tour with a Cleveland appearance March 15 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre in downtown Cleveland.
Called “Hits! The Musical,” the 90-minute show will feature cast members ages 10 to 22 performing medleys of nearly 100 popular American songs, including selections from the pop, rock and Broadway genres from the 1960s to the present like “Hero,” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” “I Will Always Love You” and “Singing in the Rain”.
Over 7,000 hopefuls auditioned last summer in 31 cities, according to executive producer and former Clevelander Bob Gries. He created the show alongside his ex-wife and director, Cynthia Nekvasil, founder of Entertainment Revue in the Tampa, Fla. area. Gries, who now lives in Tampa, grew up in Shaker Heights as a member of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood. He graduated from Hawken School in Chester Township in 1976 before moving to New York and later to Tampa.
The team is rounded out by Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and six-time Grammy winner Dionne Warwick and Academy Award nominee and multi-platinum producer Damon Elliot also as executive producers; musical arranger and composer Tony Bruno; choreographer Grady Bowman; musical director Camille Trust; assistant director Courtney Lopez; set and lighting designer Barry Lather; and costume designer Cynthia Nordstrom.
Gries told the Cleveland Jewish News that seeing Nekvasil’s Entertainment Revenue when he moved to Tampa 30 years ago inspired the show. Entertainment Revue’s production model features girls ages 6 to 18 doing Broadway-style performances. He said he would always tell Nekvasil that she should take the group on tour, but “that she never thought she could do that.”
“So, when we founded this show, we decided to take that idea to the biggest possible level, adding males and raising the age of performers to 22,” he said. “The biggest thing to me was to showcase the best young talent in the country. There has never been a show at this level with only young performers. This is not an ‘American Idol’-style competition. This is going to showcase them in this extraordinary musical, which has now evolved into a $10 million show.”
Gries is the CEO and president of Gries Investment Funds and also is related to the family that co-founded both the Cleveland Rams and the Cleveland Browns football teams. Gries is also the former owner of the Tampa Bay Storm and Orlando Predators Arena Football League teams. Recognizing his business and financial success, Gries said there is “no greater joy” than using that privilege to help young people achieve their dreams.
“Watching young people fulfill their goals and reach the stars is what gives me joy,” he said. “My daughter is now grown up, so it’s great to now have a hand in helping other young people. I love the theater and the arts, too. I have followed Entertainment Revue for 30 years, and this is the way to take that concept to the highest level and showcase the greatest young people in America.”
Gries said the development of the show took almost two years, including auditions, song selections and rehearsals. While it sounds like hard work, he gave credit to the “great team of creatives” behind the show for making it a smooth process.
“They’ve all worked with so many other artists and have told me this has been the most fun they’ve ever had – seeing these kids develop and succeed in their talent,” Gries said, adding that paring down the cast list was the hardest part of developing the show. “We narrowed down the 7,000 auditions to 70 and brought them to Tampa in August 2022 for a three-day audition. From there, we intended to only select 22. But, we sat down on the final day to make those cuts, and every time we took someone off the group at 29 kids, the creative team would get crazy and boo the person trying to make that cut. So, we stuck with it.”
Looking back on it now, Gries added he “couldn’t even imagine” cutting any of the performers off the cast.
“There are no understudies, they all will perform,” he said. “It’s a very diverse, talented cast.”
But the best part of the show is how the performers took to the music and dance numbers, Gries said, calling “Hits!” the “most enjoyable 90-minutes of any entertainment that audiences will see all year.”
“I feel very confident in saying that,” he said. “With musicals, they’re only as good as their music. Usually you have to write your songs, but we licensed some of the best songs of all time. Sitting in the audience, you’ll know these songs. So, paired with great music, unbelievable costuming, great performances and an incredible set, I love all of it. Our closing number is going to have the entire audience on their feet.”