Middle- Aged Dad Jam Band featuring David Wain and Kevin Marino will stop at the Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland at 8 p.m. Sept. 18.
The band consists of: Ken Marino, lead vocal; David Wain, drums, Frank Barrera, guitar; Sweet Teddy P, bass; Jon Spurney, keys/guitar; Jordan Katz, trumpet; and Henry Wain, sax.
David Wain grew up in Shaker Heights and played in cover bands, including “Immoral Minority” at University School in Hunting Valley and Shaker Heights High School, according to a news release.
Wain met Marino at New York University in New York City in 1988, where they co-founded the cult favorite sketch comedy group, THE STATE, the release stated. The duo has worked on movies and TV shows together throughout the years.
Wain and Marino are “middle-aged dads and wannabe rockstars,” the release stated. Due to this, their group of old friends has started jamming together. They have been playing a diverse range of music which includes classic rock, pop, Motown, alternative and favorites from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
Clips of them jamming out went viral and they sold out live shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York. They are on tour with Cleveland being their fourth stop.
Wain’s father, Norman Wain, who died in 2020, was a past board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.