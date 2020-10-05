Sugarman award

The Cleveland Public Library presented the Norman A. Sugarman Children’s Biography Awards to four authors at a virtual ceremony Sept. 24.

They were: Ashley Bryan for “Infinite Hope: A Black Artist’s Journey from World War II to Peace”; Jen Bryant for “Feed Your Mind: A Story of August Wilson”; Jennifer Thermes for “Grandma Gatewood Hikes the Appalachian Trail”; and Sharlee Glenn for “Library on Wheels: Mary Lemist Titcomb and America’s First Bookmobile.”

The award, which was established in 1998, is the only prize in the nation that honors biographies written for children.

