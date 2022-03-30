Author, public speaker and sometimes actor Fran Lebowitz has been speaking her mind for over half a century.
And for her, speaking her mind comes naturally – even if it gets her in trouble.
“I’ve always acted the same way,” Lebowitz told the Cleveland Jewish News March 28. “The things I say now, I used to get punished for it. As a child back in the 1950s, children were never asked questions. And this was true of all kids when I was growing up. It didn’t matter what race you were, what religion, how much money you had. Children were all raised the same and told to ‘be quiet.’ I just wasn’t able to be quiet. So, I used to get punished for saying something back to adults.”
And while she would get punished for not listening and talking back while growing up in Morristown, N.J., that didn’t stop Lebowitz from living life the way she wanted. That life, and everything in between, will be the topic when she visits Cleveland for “An Evening with Fran Lebowitz” on April 11 at Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace.
“Especially at large family gatherings, I doubt that more than two or three times I made it to dessert because I would be banished from the table for talking back to adults,” she said. “I was always that person, but now I get paid for it.”
Becoming the person she is today started with her childhood goal of being a writer, Lebowitz said. She’s known for her works, “Metropolitan Life” (1978) and “Social Studies” (1981), which were compiled into “The Fran Lebowitz Reader” in 1994. She also wrote “Mr. Chas and Lisa Sue Meet the Pandas,” a 1994 children’s book about two children who meet intelligent pandas living a secret life in their New York apartment building, and her last published book.
“I wanted to be a writer as soon as I realized that people wrote books,” Lebowitz said. “Before that, when I was really little, I thought (books) were just there – like trees. When I was little, the only way to see something about a writer was you’d see their photograph on the book jacket. So, when I saw that, I knew I wanted to be one of those people. I loved reading so much. Truthfully, it seemed like a godly act. If I couldn’t make trees, I wanted to make books.”
A combination of personal and professional experiences made her into the artist she is today, Lebowitz said.
“I’m pretty old, 71, so with experiences it can be kind of hard to tell,” she said. “But, naturally, the more experiences you have, the more people you meet, the more places you go, the more you understand the world. Unfortunately, most people don’t have the opportunity to travel. But, they do have the opportunity to look around them. People don’t take that opportunity enough. Even if you’re like me, who grew up in a small town, there were still different kinds of people. Still different ways of life. Noticing things, I think, is what is important.”
While Lebowitz culturally identifies as Jewish, she never became a bat mitzvah and lives as an atheist. But, she recalls her time as a child going to her observant grandparents’ home in Brighton Beach in Brooklyn every summer as being formative.
“They had a Shabbos goy, they were pretty strict,” she said. “I always said I was the only child ever sent from a small, green town into the city during August. It seemed like a foreign country to me because it was. While I was there, I did whatever they did in the house. But, if you did anything wrong ... my father’s mother once really yelled at me because I used the wrong towel when drying a dish. This was a huge disaster because then you have to bury the dish. That may have been possible in rural Hungary, but not possible in Brooklyn. So, there was a big discussion of what could be done with the dish to return it to its former pristine condition.”
Her parents didn’t keep a kosher home and weren’t very observant, but when she was spending time with her grandparents, Lebowitz said she “noticed the upside of this kind of life, even as a young kid.”
“They never had to make any decisions,” she said. “There were so many prescriptions for so many things. It’s a very orderly life. That is calming for people who don’t especially come from orderly backgrounds and lived in disastrous conditions. I would have to say I associated more with that.”
First visiting Cleveland in 1978 and recalling it was soon after the Cuyahoga River caught on fire, Lebowitz joked she hoped the river “had been cleaned up to some extent” before her Playhouse Square visit. These tour stops, she said, tend to be her favorite part of the job. Each event starts with a half-hour interview by a guest moderator and then the audience can ask questions for an hour.
“I don’t see the questions, the person who interviews me asks me whatever they want,” she said. “I like to be surprised. And then going to the lectern and answering audience questions, it’s my favorite thing to do in the world. I also think the audiences generally enjoy it because you’re talking about what they want to talk about. I was just in Copenhagen, and before that Austin, Texas, and those are very different places. You’re going to get different questions, and for me, it’s just very interesting. I hope it’s the same for the audience.”