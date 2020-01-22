The second iteration of FRONT International, the Cleveland contemporary arts triennial that debuted in 2018, aims to explore the city’s historical struggles and its complex and winding efforts toward transformation.
FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art 2021 will be titled, “Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows,” and will run from July 17 to Oct. 2, 2021, the arts organization announced Jan. 14. Arts events and installations as part of FRONT will be distributed across Cleveland, Akron and Oberlin, and feature regional, national and international artists who will create new projects surrounding the theme and city.
“Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows,” comes from a 1957 poem by author Langston Hughes, who moved to Cleveland as a child and embraced an artistic connection to the area. The poem is a reflection on adversity and a prayer for transformation.
As Cleveland’s social system historically is marked by economic, political and environmental conflict, FRONT aims to connect that past with the city’s attempts to reinvent itself, as well as the continuing cycle of repair, crisis and recovery. FRONT’s artistic vision focuses on the process of long-term change and continuing needs.
During a preview event at Karamu House in Cleveland, new co-artistic director Prem Krishnamurthy said the 2021 event specifically aims to address industrialization-created wealth in Cleveland and how it led to “alienation and environmental degradation,” and then how the city’s latest upshot is tied to new technology in health care. In conceptualizing FRONT 2021, those themes opened up discussions around “iconic moments” in Cleveland’s history, such as the Cuyahoga River burning in 1969 and how it led to the establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency, “rewriting the relationship between humans and nature” and how artists reflect on it.
“It also led us to thinking about community and how different communities form in difficult times and these kind of communities can create sanctuaries,” Krishnamurthy said. “Whether it’s religious or spiritual communities, whether it is groups like Alcoholics Anonymous – that we discovered started in Akron, Ohio – or something like a dance club, a place that brings people together from very different backgrounds. So thinking about these different modes of how people experience the world and deal with it.”