In September 1992, The Grog Shop opened in the Coventry neighborhood in Cleveland Heights.
Over the past 30 years, the venue has expanded in size, moved to its current location at 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd. in 2003, and has seen tens of thousands of fans come through its doors to enjoy live music and other live entertainment.
Owner Kathy Blackman told the Cleveland Jewish News the anniversary “makes her proud,” especially since she never really set out to open a venue – let alone one that became a Cleveland music scene staple.
“It has been a lot of hard work, but also a lot of fun,” said Blackman, who lives in Cleveland Heights. “I can say I never thought I would be doing this for 30 years and counting. It is sort of amazing that I am still doing it, honestly. I am so glad we made it through the test of time.”
Looking back on it, Blackman said she “fell into” the business of owning a venue.
“I was young, just out of college and it just happened,” she said. “I never envisioned it would be my lifelong career, but fast forward 30 years, and here I am. As the years went on, I realized I enjoyed it and I was good at it. It’s kind of a lesson to anyone out there - you don’t know what path you’ll end up following. Sometimes, you take what life throws at you and you make the best of it. The Grog Shop happened to be that for me.”
The Grog Shop has hosted a range of acts over the years, from indie rock, hip-hop, hardcore and jam, to reggae, metal, electronic and comedy. A few of the artists that have graced its stage include Elliot Smith, Bright Eyes, Oasis, The Flaming Lips, Cursive, Mastodon, Sleater Kinney, Whitest Kids U Know, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, the Black Keys, Against Me, Wiz Khalifa, Animal Collective and Murder By Death.
Though a music lover herself, Blackman said that is only one of the benefits of owning a venue.
“I also love interacting with people, and every night is completely different,” she said. “It is constantly changing, and that keeps it fresh and interesting. Even if you’re having bands every night, it is all different sorts of music and the crowds are diverse. It is always a new adventure, even if you’re sort of doing the same thing. Even after 30 years, I am always having a unique experience.”
But the last 30 years haven’t always been smooth sailing, with the most recent crisis being the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Blackman wasn’t sure the venue was going to make it through – especially since it had to close for almost a year. It reopened in May 2021.
“It was not ideal for anyone, and so scary and horrific, since the future was so uncertain,” she said. “But, it pushed me to think outside of the box. All of a sudden running a venue and putting on live shows didn’t exist anymore, and you had to find ways to reinvent the business.”
Now on the other side of that experience, Blackman said she learned there is more to The Grog Shop than being a live music venue.
“Everything doesn’t have to be so one-dimensional,” she said. “Just because we’re a rock club, that doesn’t mean we can’t be more. It has pushed me to be involved, to look around at my neighbors and make the club more versatile. We can do more than just present music. And we should do more because doing more is important.”
Whether it’s a global pandemic or the average weekday at The Grog Shop, Blackman said any success over the last 30 years couldn’t have been possible without live music fans.
“As much as I thought it was just too much during the pandemic and as easy as it would’ve been to walk away, it was the support of The Grog Shop community that got us through it,” she said. “The response we got from around the country was astonishing. That pushed me to go on. That this was never about me, it was about the music community in Cleveland, the shows, the bands and our staff.”
As for the future, Blackman said she simply hopes it remains a place where bands and artists can get their start – a place where they can always return and feel like they’re home.
“I hope we remain a viable stepping stone for emerging bands from the Cleveland and national scenes,” she said. “It is great to see people come through, start at The Grog Shop level and then see them play Jacob’s Pavilion in a couple of years. It is the best compliment that bands recognize how much they enjoyed and appreciated their first shows at clubs like ours. You got to start somewhere, and I like to think we’re a good place to start.”