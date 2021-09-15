In 2011, the Cleveland Jewish News reported both the unfortunate state of Jewish theater in Northeast Ohio and the spark of a possible resurgence.
Jewish theater began in Cleveland in the 1890s, when immigrant Jews patronized the performances of melodramatic operettas, adaptations of classical works, and realistic dramas staged by visiting Yiddish-speaking theater troupes. In 1917, a Yiddish theater company eventually known as Drama Center was established and, after performing at a range of venues throughout the east side of city, took up permanent residence at the former Mayfield Jewish Community Center’s Halle Theatre in 1960.
It produced full seasons of plays and musicals for the next several decades, but the professional theater wing of the JCC’s arts and culture program was realigned, reduced and eventually eliminated in 2009 due to financial constraints.
The article also announced the launching of Interplay Jewish Theatre, a new entity created by Beachwood-based playwright Faye Sholiton and dedicated to bringing staged readings of engaging contemporary plays that view the world through a Jewish lens. The name of the company stemmed from playwright Emily Mann’s definition of an ideal theater experience: “the interplay of head and heart.”
Interplay Jewish Theatre turned 10 years old Sept. 14.
“We know from scripts already submitted,” said Sholiton as Interplay began its operation, “that hundreds of Jewish stories beg to be told: questions about our identity, about our relationships with the state of Israel; about our fellow Jews in South Africa, the former Soviet Union and the furthest reaches of the Diaspora; about biomedical ethical issues and other questions of Jewish law. Theater has the rare ability to present these subjects in an interactive way, where the lights come up and we begin to examine what just happened in the dark.”
Interplay’s first production, “Imagining Madoff” by Deb Margolin, was performed in 2011. It told the story of an imagined encounter between Bernard Madoff, the admitted operator of what has been described as the largest Ponzi scheme in history, and one of his victims.
“Imagining Madoff” met a key criterion behind Sholiton’s play selection, which was to “do theater people hadn’t seen before. Not to cast aspersions on ‘Fiddler’ or ‘I’m Not Rappaport,’ it’s just that we have seen that I want to break new ground.” And while most of Interplay’s productions have modest production values, this one shared a stage already equipped for a run of George Brant’s “Grizzly Mama,” which included an Alaskan lodge complete with hunting gear and taxidermy trophies – perfect for Madoff’s study.
The company’s last pre-COVID staged reading was “If I Forget” by Steven Levenson. It featured a family so riddled with conflict that it can’t stop bickering long enough to share their father’s 75th birthday.
“This was our Rosh Hashanah-themed play for 2019, calling for self-reflection and calm,” Sholitan said.
Between these two productions, Interplay has staged some 50 others. None of its staged readings requires an admission fee and the company holds no fundraisers. Instead, it has sustained itself for 10 years on typically anonymous donations, most left in a bowl by the door.
For the first two seasons, the company was itinerant, with the performance spaces at Dobama Theatre, Ensemble Theater, Cleveland Public Theater and Lakeland Community College hosting productions.
“It was hard to establish a coherent identity jumping from place to place,” Sholitan said. “At times, even our volunteer ushers showed up at the wrong venue,.”
Since 2013, Dobama has been the company’s home though Interplay often produces shows at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage that complement its exhibitions and ongoing projects. One highlight was “The Baseball Plays: 7th Inning Stretch,” which was a series of short works that captured the spirit of America’s favorite pastime and accompanied the Maltz Exhibit “Chasing Dreams: Baseball and Becoming American.”
Early challenges included building an audience, but attracting the city’s most talented Jewish directors, including Jacqi Loewy, Fred Sternfeld and Dorothy Silver, who, in turn, attracted the city’s most talented actors – took care of that in short order.
One of the company’s successes has been partnering with other Cleveland-area arts organizations that are helping to deliver theater during COVID-19, including the Cleveland-Israel Arts Connection, the Siegal Lifelong Learning program at Case Western Reserve University and the BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival.
Looking ahead to the next 10 years, Sholiton said she believes her company must keep introducing new work and new faces, tackle subjects that engage as much as entertain, and strengthen the creative partnerships that were born of COVID necessity.
Sholitan said coming up with a business model that moves beyond a donation bowl might also be in the future.