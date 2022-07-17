Piano Cleveland – the local arts organization that promotes the city as an international destination for the future of piano music through competitions, concerts and youth programs – is about to launch its three-week long piano extravaganza PianoDays@CLE. The festival, which runs from July 24 to Aug. 14, will showcase guest artists in live performance, offer city-wide pop-up concerts and stage a variety of music-oriented social events.
Kicking off the festivities will be a featured two-piano performance by Duo Amal, comprised of Israeli and Palestinian musicians Yaron Kohlberg and Bishara Haroni, respectively. Duo Amal means hope in Arabic and reflects the belief held by these two critically acclaimed pianists that music can overcome different backgrounds and cultural boundaries.
“We first met in Jerusalem as very young piano students in the academy and quickly became close friends,” Haroni said on a Zoom call from Nazareth in northern Israel. The call included Yaron, in southwestern New York, where he just completed a performance at the Chautauqua Institution in New York.
Years after meeting in 2008, Yaron suggested that they join forces for a concert at the New Opera House in Oslo, noting that “we always had a great appreciation for each other as musicians and found that our different styles worked well together.”
Following the great success of that concert, the two formed a permanent partnership and “over time, we discovered a mutual sound that has both unified our musicianship and allowed for both our personalities to come through,” Yaron said.
They have performed celebrated recitals throughout the world and at renowned venues that include the Wiener Konzerthaus in Vienna, the Beijing Concert Hall, the Beethoven festival in Bonn and Auditorio San Pedro in Monterrey.
They also developed a large and varied repertoire ranging from the baroque to modern, including works by Israeli and Palestinian composers. Their performance at PianoDays@CLE will include virtuosic showpieces, such as “Scaramouche” by Darius Milhaud, pieces that are romantic and full of depth, such as Rachmaninov’s “Suite No. 1,” and familiar tunes such as “Pomp and Circumstance” by Sir Edward Elgar and the theme from the film “Schindler’s List” by John Williams. “Also included,” notes Yaron, “will be Shubert’s ‘Fantasy,’ which we rarely perform but really enjoy.”
“I am so excited about coming back to Cleveland,” Haroni said.
And Yaron, who won the silver medal in Piano Cleveland’s international competition in 2007 and became the organization’s president in 2018, is hoping that the festival becomes a regular occurrence, “perhaps once every two or three years.”
Other featured artists performing at the inaugural PianoDays@CLE festival include Igudesman & Joo who, in their Cleveland will debut July 28, will offer their combination of music and comedy.
Ukrainian pianist and 2013 Mixon First Prize winner, Stanislav Khristenko, will perform Aug. 7 with local and national chamber musicians.
Sphinx Medal of Excellence winner and professor at the Curtis Institute of Music, Michelle Cann, will perform Aug. 11 a solo recital of works by African-American classical composer and pianist Florence Price.
Also part of the programming will be the Concert Truck, a mobile music venue that will provide free live music at nine neighborhoods in and around Cleveland by transforming a 16-foot box truck into a state-of-the-art concert hall, complete with lighting, sound system, and piano. Featured artists will be The Concert Truck founders Nick Luby and Susan Zhang, who will be joined from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6 by local musicians.
The festival’s gala performance on Aug. 14 will feature Steinway Artist and two-time Grammy award nominee Benito Gonzalez, as he “duels” with Cleveland’s own Jackie Warren in a musical showdown to celebrate the conclusion of PianoDays @CLE.
Bob Abelman is a freelance journalist.