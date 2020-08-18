Izzy Stream Israel is a new media content platform featuring Israeli movies, shows and documentaries, available globally to watch anytime, anywhere, on any device for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.
Programming is filmed in a variety of languages, such as English and Hebrew, according to the subject matter. Subtitles will be available for all content, including in English and eventually in French, Russian, Spanish, Hebrew and Arabic.
Izzy was created by 30-year-old Josh Hoffman from Los Angeles. Hoffman went to Israel on Birthright and never left.