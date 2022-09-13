Julia Garner, a two time Emmy winner has added a third statue to her mantel and could potentially win a fourth tonight.
The double nominee just won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as “Ruth” in Ozark.
She is also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie categories, for Inventing Anna.
Her dad, Thomas Garner, is from Shaker Heights, Ohio, and he’s a painter and art teacher.
The Jewish actress has only been acting for nine years, but has already had a plethora of amazing roles.
Julia explained she knew she was never going to get the young girl love interest roles.
“Not that I’m ugly, but I’m not Hollywood-standard beautiful or that simple beauty. I was kind of weird-looking, different-looking. Especially at 16, I had weird curly hair and I had a gap tooth. I still have my gap tooth. I still look the same. So, I get cult members, pregnant Mormon girls. I get cannibals and a girl who was in love with a KGB secret agent who wore weird glasses. And even now, I’ve got Ruth," she said.
