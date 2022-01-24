The Annex Gallery at Loganberry Books will host “The Venus Collection” exhibition to celebrate artist Irma Withani’s “50 Years of Art Jubilee” March 1 through March 30 at Loganberry Books at 12015 Larchmere Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
The exhibition will feature a series of paintings depicting nude and semi-clad female forms in a variety of shapes. The show is intended to promote positive body image by recognizing the pure outer aesthetic appeal evident in every curved line, shape and shade of different body types. All pieces on display will be available for purchase.
An opening reception for the exhibit will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. March 4.