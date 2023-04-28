The Cleveland Orchestra announced a $10 million gift from The Milton and Tamar Maltz Family Foundation, according to an April 27 news release. The gift will be used to support improvements and future development of the orchestra’s summer home, Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.
The projects the gift will support include new pavilion seating and VIP box upgrades, improved lighting and signage, and the creation of a ride share parking lot, the release said. The orchestra will also use some of the gift to develop a long-term plan to transform guest experiences at Blossom Music Center, a 55-year-old music venue.
“There is nothing more magical than experiencing a live performance alfresco by one of the world’s greatest orchestras, The Cleveland Orchestra,” Milton Maltz said in the release. “Seeing all the families sitting on the lawn and enjoying the evening, perhaps attending a classical music concert for the first time, brings Tamar and me great joy.
“Blossom Music Center is unique with very few comparable venues across the country. We are not just pleased to provide this gift to help maintain Blossom, but we are also excited that it will enable the Orchestra to take the next step in planning for its future transformation into an even more exceptional asset for Northeast Ohio.”
André Gremillet, president and CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra, said in the release, “We are extremely grateful for Milton and Tamar Maltz’s incredible gift.”
“Blossom Music Center plays an integral role in The Cleveland Orchestra’s history and provides a welcoming environment for music lovers of all ages,” Gremillet said in the release. “Through this gift, that tradition will continue as we work to enhance this one-of-a-kind venue to exceed the expectations of our guests and expand to new audiences. We are also eternally thankful to Milton and Tamar for their visionary leadership endowment gift to create the Center for Future Audiences in 2011, which has created programs focused on addressing economic and geographic barriers to attending Cleveland Orchestra concerts at Severance and Blossom Music Centers. Milt and Tamar’s generosity is simply extraordinary.”
The 2023 Blossom Music Festival season is dedicated to Milton and Tamar Maltz and The Milton and Tamar Maltz Family Foundation in recognition of extraordinary commitment to The Cleveland Orchestra, the release said.