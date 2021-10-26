The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, in partnership with USC Shoah Foundation, presents “The Children of Willesden Lane,” a one-woman theatrical performance by concert pianist Mona Golabek.
The show is based on Golabek’s book of the same name and recounts the story of her mother’s survival, resilience and triumph during World War II.
Free and open to the public, “The Children of Willesden Lane” will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Maltz Performing Arts Center at 1855 Ansel Road in Cleveland.
Golabek is the daughter of Lisa Jura, who was a child piano prodigy born in Vienna, Austria, and came to England as a refugee in 1938 as part of the Kindertransport rescue operation. Golabek’s father, Michel Golabek, was a French resistance fighter, who received the Croix de Guerre. Golabek’s grandparents died at Auschwitz.
Golabek, deeply inspired by her mother’s story and the last words her mother heard at the train station, “Hold on to your music … it will be your best friend,” became a concert pianist and has performed with conductors and orchestras worldwide, according to a news release. The Grammy nominee and recording artist has traveled the globe sharing her mother’s story.
Golabek will share her story again during a second virtual performance exclusively for schools. Educators can register for this free 50-minute program that offers students the opportunity to watch the performance and interact with performer. The Willesden READS Program will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 8.
The performance is presented in collaboration with Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Catholic Diocese of Cleveland and Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s special exhibition, “Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory.”
“Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory.” showcases more than 60 never-before-seen personal items brought to America by survivors of the Holocaust and genocide. It will be on view Oct. 27, through Feb. 27, 2022, at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood.