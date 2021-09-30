The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation will give $50 million to The Cleveland Orchestra to strengthen the orchestra’s future finances and increase its impact on both the local and global community, marking one of the largest gifts ever made to a major symphony orchestra and the largest gift in the Mandel Foundation’s 68-year history.
The grant is also the largest gift in the orchestra’s 103-year history, according to an announcement.
In recognition of the grant, the orchestra plans to name its main performance space the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Concert Hall. The name of the orchestra’s building will also be renamed from Severance Hall to Severance Music Center to continue to honor John L. Severance’s role in the orchestra’s legacy, but also signal that the music center includes both the Mandel Concert Hall and the Reinberger Chamber Hall.
“For the orchestra, this is an incredible kind of confidence in our organization for its future,” André Gremillet, president and CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra, told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 28. “This is a wonderful foundation that is telling the world that we’re worthy of special investment because they believe in what we do for Cleveland and the world. We’re very honored and humbled by this, and take it very seriously to continue to expand our work going forward. Stating the obvious, we have an immense depth of gratitude for the foundation. We will continue to work very hard to make them and our community proud in the coming years.”
The largest part of the grant, $31.5 million, will be dedicated to endowment funds to both bolster the orchestra’s financial future as well as support a Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Opera and Humanities Festival.
Additionally, the funds will support the orchestra’s programs and partnerships, and the expansion of its digital access capabilities through its streaming platform, Adella, providing audiences both locally and globally with increased program and content choices.
“This is investing in the future of the orchestra, one that continues to adapt and evolve like its community and the world, and this will help equip the hall for digital equipment so we can keep streaming and improving those services,” Gremillet said. “The goal is to keep opening up Severance Music Center and opening up our concert halls to the people of Ohio and showcase what is happening at every concert – to showcase how incredible the orchestra and Cleveland is from a musical perspective.”
Choosing the orchestra for this landmark gift had to do with two issues of importance to the Mandel Foundation – humanities and the Cleveland community, Jehuda Reinharz, president of the Mandel Foundation, told the CJN Sept. 28. The gift is double the largest gift the foundation has given up to this point, he said.
“One of our major areas of engagement are the humanities,” he said, along with leadership development, management of nonprofits, Jewish life and urban engagement. “We are interested in promoting the humanities as the foundation of human aspiration and experience. Secondly, the orchestra is in Cleveland, and Cleveland is very important to us. The Mandel brothers grew up in Cleveland and have always considered it their home.”
Reinharz said the humanities represent a “very strong” link to what the foundation is all about, and celebrating Cleveland excellence is at the root of the grant.
“With a great group of wonderful players and a great conductor, Franz Welser-Möst, those reasons make it clear why we made this gift,” he said.
As the orchestra first and foremost serves the Cleveland community, Gremillet said the donation from a locally established foundation shows the community it serves feels the same.
“(The gift) is incredibly meaningful,” he said. “This is the community that has supported us for 103 years. It is an incredible sign of confidence and investment in our future. Because of the Mandel brothers and what they believe in, the values they espouse. It is an incredible and historic moment for our institution.”
Calling the Cleveland Orchestra the “jewel in the crown of Cleveland,” Reinharz said this gift doesn’t mean other organizations aren’t worthwhile for the foundation.
“The orchestra is really the calling card of Cleveland,” he said. “We support many other organizations. Cleveland is the beneficiary of many gifts, and we continue to make that commitment. But, the orchestra has been here for over a century, a staple. This is something that everyone in the world recognizes immediately. It is good for Cleveland and the world.”
Even with the historic gift, fundraising will need to continue to ensure the orchestra’s survival into its next 100 years as it embarks on its 104th season, Gremillet told the CJN.
“From a purely financial perspective, this is a huge building block, but not the answer for everything,” Gremillet said. “Our endowment will need to grow much more, and we’re all hoping this will inspire more donors in Cleveland and beyond to invest in our endowment in the long term.”
And that was part of the reasoning behind the $50 million gift, Reinharz said, explaining that humanities organizations are a historically underfunded but important aspect of modern life.
“Though this is one of the finest orchestras in the world, it has a very small endowment in comparison,” Reinharz said. “It deserves to have the kind of financial security to make it possible to perform at the highest possible level for generations to come. A lot of funding goes to the sciences, which is of course important, but humanities have been downgraded by both government agencies and others with the means to support them. We feel strongly that humanities must be supported, and that is not a choice. A gift of this sort will hopefully draw the attention of people all over the country.”