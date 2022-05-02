A combined total of over 600 in-person and virtual attendees got an intimate glimpse into the lives of actors Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody at the Cleveland Jewish News and Medical Mutual's “An Evening with Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody” event on May 1 at the Maltz Performing Arts Center in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.
Moderated by Kevin S. Adelstein, CJN publisher and CEO, and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, the couple recounted the early aughts of their now over 40-year marriage, highlights of their careers, the role of Judaism in their lives and the importance of family and their rise to social media fame early on in the pandemic.
Paired with a VIP reception before the main event and a brief audience Q&A portion, Patinkin first opened up about his 1975 theater debut with actress Meryl Streep in “Trelawny of the Wells” at The Public Theater’s Shakespeare Festival.
“We had a great crew,” Patinkin recalled, singing an excerpt of a song from the show. “I knew (Meryl) was going to have a great career. She was just magnificent. You never know what is going to happen, none of us know what is going to happen.”
When asked if they always knew they’d become performers, Grody said it was always either acting or writing.
“I remember distinctly thinking I’m either going to write or act, but if I write, I’m going to have to be alone and you don’t know what anyone thinks,” she said. “So, forget it, acting is easier.”
Probing further into Patinkin’s career, he recounted the night he received a Tony Award in 1980 for playing Che in Andrew Lloyd Weber’s 1979 production of “Evita” alongside Patti Lupone.
“I remember we were in the hotel at one point going up an escalator, and Walter Cronkite was coming down,” he said, adding it was the “highlight of the evening for me.”
But leading up to the awards show, people kept saying Patinkin was poised to win – which “drove me crazy,” he said. So much so, he began making it into a joke – equating that if he won, he’d then also get a medal and courage like the lion from “The Wizard of Oz.”
“Lynn Redgrave comes on stage to read the category and Kathryn puts something in my hand and it’s this little yellow touchstone,” he said. “On one side, it was a quote by E. E. Cummings: ‘to be nobody but yourself in a world which is doing its best, night and day, to make you like everybody else means to fight the hardest battle, which any human being can fight and never stop fighting.’ And the other side said, ‘a medal for a lion, courage and love - Kathryn.’ The next thing I heard was my name. I ran up there – and just remember looking for my dad.”
A few years later in 1983, Patinkin was tasked with his role alongside Barbra Streisand in “Yentl.”
“I heard Barbra wanted to meet me for this part, and I read it, and I thought this was insulting to Judaism having all of these young guys studying Torah looking at girls naked through the bushes and stuff,” he said. “I just had problems, and I knew she spent 13 years trying to get it made and the last thing she needs is some punk telling her what he thinks is wrong. So, I said, I’m going to pass.”
But, he ended up doing, what he thought, was consulting work on the film – working directly with Streisand to tweak the film’s concept – but it actually was his screen test for the role of Avigdor. Patinkin inevitably received a Golden Globe nomination for his work in the film.
As Patinkin found himself alongside many big-name leading ladies throughout his career, Grody said she never felt threatened in her relationship with her husband. Six years older than Patinkin, she said it reminded her of a time she was 8½ months pregnant and “Yentl” had taken a social break with the cast and crew.
“I am sharing a stool with Barbra, and Mandy is dancing with Amy Irving,” she said. “Barbra says to me, ‘What do you make of this?’ I sort of looked around, I didn’t know what she was talking about. She said, ‘What they’re doing.’ I said, ‘They’re dancing in front of me, right there.’ I just didn’t feel threatened by those situations.”
Patinkin said, “She knew they didn’t have a chance compared to her.”
When asked about their respect for each other as partners and actors, Grody talked a little bit about her autobiographical, one-woman play “A Mom’s Life,” for which she received a Drama Desk nomination. The play was then followed up with a sequel, “Falling Apart,” touching on life after kids have grown up and left the nest.
“I was asked after my second son was born – ‘Are you working now, or just staying home having fun,’” she said. “It was so crazy that anyone could ask that. So, I had this idea – taking anybody through the day of the life of a mother, for people that dismiss the life of a mother. Why is it that only half of the population used to go to war and we have millions of war stories, but what happens in the bedroom and kitchen? That impacts us forever, all of us.”
Grody shared that she’s working on part three of the series, currently titled “The Unexpected Third,” that she confessed she hasn’t started but has two readings scheduled for Nov. 18 and 19 in Rosendale, N.Y.
As for Patinkin, his next project, “Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem” was picked up by Hulu, where he plays the lead in solving a murder on an ocean liner.
