Van Aken District’s Market Hall will host a student-led art exhibit in celebration of Black History Month.
The exhibit, “Leading from Behind,” is in partnership with the Shaker African American Mothers Support group, whose mission is to provide support to the community’s African-American mothers. They enrich families through strengthening knowledge of resources and providing a sense of community and a feeling of fellowship with others, according to their website.
The exhibit aims to bring focus to African-American women in history that have “broken ceilings and opened doors for others in their line of work,” according to a news release. Featuring seven women who made a significant historical impact, seven high school students designed art pieces fashioned to appear as doors, representing the doors the women helped open.
Each door has a portrait of a featured woman in history, along with a short statement of what they did to drive change, the release said.
The project will be on display through February.
Van Aken District Market Hall is 3441 Tuttle Road in Shaker Heights.