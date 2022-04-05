Growing up, Mayfield High School graduate Kelsey Roth always saw herself becoming a performer.
“I started to write music as early as 10,” Roth, who lives in Mayfield, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I have a bunch of old classroom notebooks of random song lyrics. On my 15th birthday, I asked for a microphone. It was a simple podcast microphone from Amazon, but it was singlehandedly the best gift I’d ever asked for. I took my lyrics and I would pair them with beats off of YouTube. I did all the mixing on GarageBand. I realized it was something real - that I could do something genuine.”
Now at 18, her first single – “I H8 Strangers” – was released March 5 and is available to stream on Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music and Pandora. It was released under the stage name Kelsey Olivia. She is a music production major and communications minor at the University of Tampa in Florida, who plans to graduate in 2025.
“I wrote “I H8 Strangers” when I was at home,” she said. “I start with the beat first and then write the lyrics. It was very pop-punk and I love that sound. Words just flew out of me. I started to write it and it became very easy. I finished “I H8 Strangers” as a complete song in about 12 minutes. I found it was something I loved. It was the first song that felt right as an artist and someone who creates music.”
Working with Grand Bay Studios in Tampa, producers, Knowledge and K-Luv, and engineer Joe Remo, Roth said she immediately felt at home at the studio from the moment she walked into the door.
“My face lit up, I didn’t want to leave,” she said. “To see us collaborate together and hear something that will be mine and play with it was the coolest thing I’d ever done. When we finally secured the beat, it dawned on me. It’s a real thing, it’s tangible. I felt so at home. I never felt so comfortable in my life. A lot of things just fell into place for me. It’s so amazing to take something that was in my head to something other people could enjoy.”
Self-described as Olivia Rodrigo meets Avril Lavigne, Roth said while the song is very sentimental, she hopes listeners find whatever personal message they need to hear in her song.
“I want people to just have fun when they hear this,” she said. “The song, in such an odd sense, is so relatable to a lot of people. My roommates at my dorm were the first to hear it, and they told me exactly that. I just want people to let go. It can be sad if you want it to be, but it also could be a way of letting go.”
On the heels of the release of “I H8 Strangers,” Roth said she’s in the process of recording her second single - also a pop-punk release, but “very fun.”
“And from here, I guess I’ll see you at the Grammy’s,” she said, laughing. “I can only hope for so much. A lot of people have the talent and drive to do this, but I really have that drive. It can go a million different ways. It is one in a million but I truly do believe I have a shot of being that one.”
Her parents are Courtney and Sean Roth.