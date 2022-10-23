Since January, Megan Lykins Reich has served as executive director at the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland.
After serving as interim director since mid-2020 when the museum’s last director, Jill Snyder, left the museum, Reich was promoted and has been serving in the role for 10 months. Hired by the museum in 2004 as a curatorial intern, Reich has moved through the museum’s ranks, serving as a curatorial fellow, director of education, associate curator and deputy director, among other roles. Since her hiring, she has curated 34 exhibitions at the museum.
Reich told the Cleveland Jewish News said that while serving as executive director is very similar to her role as interim executive director, it does feel different.
“My husband and I were together for seven years before we got married and I joke that much like that, people asked if it was going to be any different after we got married, and it did feel different,” said Reich, 43, who lives in Solon with her husband, Dan, and children, Piper, 13, Jasper, 11, and Sebastian, 8. The family attends The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. The couple met at Anisfield Day Camp, where Reich was a supervisor.
“So, in many ways, my job didn’t change at all, but it is great to have that phase of uncertainty over and to move forward in confidence,” she said. Of her journey from curatorial intern to executive director, Reich said every single role was “instrumental” in growing her understanding of how museums operate.
“Amusingly, earlier this year we had our benefit and one afternoon I was sitting in my office writing labels for our auction artworks, which is exactly what I did as an intern,” she recalled. “I kind of chuckled and thought to myself that even at that moment, my experiences as an intern are still something that matters in some way. Every job within the museum matters to its success.”
Her interest in museum work was inspired by a “very specific opportunity,” Reich said, referencing an undergraduate summer internship she held at the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice, Italy. One of the things she did there was guard the galleries. That experience gave her insight into how audiences interacted with art and museum employees, she said.
“It was then I realized I was fascinated in the way in which museums, especially museums like moCa, create opportunities for exchanges between artists, their art and audiences,” Reich said.
Over the last 10 months, Reich said she has been most proud of the flexibility of the museum in meeting the needs, interests and challenges happening locally, nationally and sometimes internationally.
“I work alongside some brilliant people, and I am inspired by how there are so many innovative actions our staff is taking to lean into change and to embrace that process of learning, reflecting and adapting,” she said. “I’m excited about how the museum is going to push forward and out in new and fresh ways.”
Harnessing change and adaptability is something Reich hopes to focus on, she said, especially building on moCa’s connection to the community.
“At the beginning of my tenure, I gave a presentation to our board and staff about the importance of love in relation to our work,” she said. “It’s a word often disassociated with museums, specifically art museums, but it is something that drives so much of what happens from the staff, artist and audience perspectives. So much of what makes the magical experiences that someone can have with and at moCa is about that sense of love and sharing.
“I hope that is the feeling people have when they come here – being together, sharing and being creative and curious about the world we live in through the lens of art. It’s a great way to understand what it means to be human and how we all fit together in this crazy life.”
moCa is at 11400 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.