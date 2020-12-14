Evan Miller has stepped down as president of the Greater Cleveland Film Commission, position he started August 2019.
The departure was mutually agreed upon by Miller and GCFC, according to an emailed statement written by GCFC board chairman Tim Birch.
“We want to thank Evan for his service and dedication to advancing the GCFC, particularly during this challenging time with COVID-19, and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Birch wrote.
Miller, a graduate of Orange High School in Pepper Pike and The Ohio State University in Columbus who lives in Brecksville, replaced longtime president Ivan Schwarz, marking his return to Northeast Ohio after a 15-year stint as a Los Angeles talent agent.
A big goal of Miller as president was to raise the $40 million tax incentive set aside by the state as a way to elevate Cleveland as a spot to film movies, as well as continue Schwarz’s instrumental leadership, as previously reported by the CJN.
Birch said the GCFC will assume its search for a new president starting in the beginning of January 2021.