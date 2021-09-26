The premiere performance of a new contemporary string quartet, Ariel’s Light, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Acacia ballroom at Acacia Reservation at 26899 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst.
Composed by native Clevelander Katia Bolotin, Ariel’s Light evokes the mystical beauty of the ancient city of Jerusalem. Its intermingling musical themes express humanity’s hope and yearning to actualize an era of peace, according to a news release.
The evening includes other original musical ensemble works by Chris Neiner, Alex Shapiro and Bolotin, and will be performed by musicians from the Cleveland Institute of Music and vocalist Shawn Fink.
Tickets are $30 for patron seating, $15 general admission and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets are available in advance at Eventbrite.com or at the door on the night of the performance. Doors open at 7.
For more information, call 216-235-6631.