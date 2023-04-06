CityMusic Cleveland’s Pantheon Ensemble will present a Holocaust remembrance concert featuring lesser-known music by early 20th century Jewish composers, according to a news release.
The free, family-friendly concert will take place at 7 p.m. April 20 at The Temple-Tifereth-Israel at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood, A second performance will be held at 7 p.m. April 21 at Praxis Fiber Workshop at 15301 Waterloo Road in the Waterloo Arts District.
Drawing inspiration from a concert focused on Jewish composers she played in France 25 years ago, CityMusic violist and Beachwood resident Yael Sénamaud-Cohen collaborated with musicians of The Pantheon Ensemble to develop a program that is a poignant tribute to the victims of the Holocaust and a celebration of the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable adversity, the release stated.
The Pantheon Ensemble is made up of violinists Mari Sato and Masha Andreini, cellist Mingyao Zhao, bassist Tracy Rowell and pianist Elizabeth DeMio. The program features works not often performed or noted, but all written by Jewish composers who died in concentration camps or were otherwise affected by the war - representing both the tragedy and the creativity of the time, the release stated.
The program opens with Czech composer Gideon Klein’s Partita für Streicher (1944), a string work with influence of Bach and Czech folk music written in secret during his time in Terezín. Less than two weeks after completing the work, he was deported to Fürstengrube and died shortly after at age 25.
Next is Hollywood film composer Erich Korngold’s Garden Scene, a piece for violin and piano, followed by Erwin Schulhoff’s Two Jazz Etudes.
According to the nonprofit ORT, Schulhoff “was one of the first European composers to begin experimenting with jazz by integrating it into traditional musical forms such as symphonies and concertos.” Schulhoff, one of the most popular Czech composers of his time, became politically active and drawn to Communist ideology following World War I, and died of tuberculosis in 1942 while imprisoned at a concentration camp in Wülzburg, Bavaria, the release stated.
The centerpiece of the program is Mieczyslaw Weinberg’s Piano Quintet Op. 18, written during the height of World War II and the Holocaust when he was a refugee from Poland and facing the horrors of the Nazi genocide.
According to the release, the piece reflects the emotional and psychological turmoil of the time, with intense, dissonant passages that convey a sense of despair, anger and grief. At the same time, the music also includes moments of hope, beauty and resilience, showing how even in the darkest times, art and creativity can endure. Overall, the Piano Quintet is a powerful testament to the human spirit and the enduring power of music to inspire and console in times of crisis, the release stated.
The evening will conclude with John Williams’ Oscar-winning music from “Schindler’s List,” theme arranged by The Brooklyn Duo.
For more information, visit bit.ly/4109yOn.