The Cleveland Orchestra’s Family Concert series will start with “Halloween Spooktacular” at 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Severance Music Center at 11001 Euclid Ave.
The shows include “Around the World with The Cleveland Orchestra” March 3, 2024, and “Out of this World with The Cleveland Orchestra” April 5 and April 7, 2024.
The Music Explorers Series for children ages 3 to 6 will begin with “The Terrific Trumpet” Sept. 22 and Sept. 23, followed by “The Brilliant Bass” Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 and “The Christmas Brass Quintet” Dec. 15 and Dec. 16. The final show, “The Virtuoso Viola,” will be presented April 19 and April 20, 2024.
For more information, visit clevelandorchestra.com.