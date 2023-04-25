The Cleveland Orchestra’s Family Concert series will start with “Halloween Spooktacular” at 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Severance Music Center at 11001 Euclid Ave.

The shows include “Around the World with The Cleveland Orchestra” March 3, 2024, and “Out of this World with The Cleveland Orchestra” April 5 and April 7, 2024.

The Music Explorers Series for children ages 3 to 6 will begin with “The Terrific Trumpet” Sept. 22 and Sept. 23, followed by “The Brilliant Bass” Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 and “The Christmas Brass Quintet” Dec. 15 and Dec. 16. The final show, “The Virtuoso Viola,” will be presented April 19 and April 20, 2024.

For more information, visit clevelandorchestra.com.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you