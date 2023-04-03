The Cleveland Orchestra announced its 106th season of concerts at Severance Music Center from September 2023 to May 2024.
The new season marks the 22nd year of the ensemble’s partnership with music director Franz Welser-Möst and will showcase artistry and share music-making across multiple platforms, according to a March 19 news release.
“It is always exhilarating to share our new season of concerts at Severance Music Center,” André Gremillet, president and CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra, said in the release. “The Cleveland Orchestra’s 106th season contains a vast array of music: exciting premieres, exploration of rediscovered musical gems and adored masterpieces.
“In the 2023-24 season, under the leadership of music director Franz Welser-Möst, The Cleveland Orchestra embarks on an extraordinary musical journey, ever expanding our repertoire, creating new artistic partnerships, and all the while nurturing our loyal and devoted audiences whose trust and support make all this possible.
“The Orchestra is more vibrant than ever, thanks to the unwavering generosity of the great communities of Northeast Ohio and beyond, who believe in what we do and the impact it has,” Gremillet continued. “We dedicate The Cleveland Orchestra’s 2023-24 season to the people of Cleveland, as well as every community we are privileged to serve, and invite you to join us on this exciting adventure.”
Highlights of the 2023-24 season include 14 guest artist debuts, 12 works being performed for the first time by The Cleveland Orchestra, three world premieres, two U.S. premieres, nine works by living composers, acclaimed guest artists and conductors. It also includes the continuation of composer, flutist and producer Allison Loggins-Hull’s tenure as the Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow, and a series of four performances by great artists in recital, the release stated.
The 2023-24 Severance season culminates with the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival, featuring a made-for-Cleveland staged production of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”
“As I look forward to my 22nd season in Cleveland, I continue to be in awe of how much music there is to explore and know in new and deeper ways,” Welser-Möst said in the release. “One of our ambitions is to present great music with great care, to give the listener as much insight as possible so people have the opportunity for discovery of new or lesser-known works.
“From our examination of Prokofiev’s symphonies, to world premiere commissions by Johannes Maria Staud and Jüri Reinvere; unique pairings of Krenek, Mahler, Bartók, Webern and Prokofiev; to Mozart’s chamber, symphonic and operatic music, The Cleveland Orchestra is continually striving to create rich and rewarding programs that bring the transformative power of music to as many people as possible.”
Severance Music Center is at 11001 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. Performances at Severance Music Center are performed in the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Concert Hall.
For tickets and more information, visit clevelandorchestra.com