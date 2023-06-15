Returning for its 44th year, Tri-C Jazz Fest is slated for June 22 to June 24 in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square.
A combination of indoor and outdoor concerts, the festival will feature acts like Herbie Hancock and Trombone Shorty, Richard Bona, Christian McBride, Steve Smith, Samara Joy and Braxton Cook across its two days. Festival-goers will also have access to a talk tent to get to know artists, shopping opportunities, a beer garden, street performers, games, a kids club, cooking demos and food trucks.
Founded in 1980 by Thom Horning and Reginald Buckner, the festival’s mission centers on fostering the history and nurturing the future of jazz, providing educational opportunities to students of all ages, and being a vehicle to bring jazz music to Cleveland.
JazzFest Executive Director Terri Pontremoli told the Cleveland Jewish News that the mission still rings true, even 44 seasons later.
“Almost every year, we do little things differently,” she said. “We’re always excited about the lineup as it’s always different.”
Pontremoli said the weeks leading up to JazzFest always have a palpable buzz of excitement.
“When it finally starts seeping into peoples’ awareness that it is going to happen soon, you can be out and about and hear people talking about what they’re most excited about,” she said. “The other thing is that there are always a million little details to tend to. But as soon as the first note is played, there is a release. It is so wonderful, and to see people get excited about whatever is happening on stage, it is such a happy time for me.”
One of the outdoor stages is sponsored by Strassman Insurance Services in Richmond Heights, and is appropriately called the Strassman Insurance Stage. President Jim Strassman told the CJN that sponsoring the stage represents both his support of Tri-C and his love of music.
Strassman lives in Orange and is a member of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. A member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors, he was also a member of the 2022 class of the Cleveland Jewish News’ 18 Difference Makers.
“The fact I can help bring great music, to whatever degree I do it, into Cleveland for a great festival, it’s a joy in my life,” said Strassman, who was also honored as a 2022 Tri-C Jazz Fest Legend. “For people to see musicians they’ve never heard of and seen, and fall in love with them, it’s amazing. You can go and enjoy it without spending a lot of money.”
Strassman was also on the Tri-C Foundation board for 21 years, now serving as a past director.
“This is an educational program at its core,” he said. “It is still a fundraiser to raise money for the (college). This is all to try and help people who might not have had the foot up that some of us had to get into college and university. That is just huge to me. ... Whether you donate $5 or $500, every dollar counts.”
In his opinion, this year’s lineup is impressive, Strassman said. His excitement is for the Trombone Shorty and Herbie Hancock sets, calling them both “legends.”
“A lot of times I sit there and watch people enjoying themselves,” Strassman said. “I love the people-watching. ... I hate simplifying it down to the music, but we have a great lineup all weekend.”
Running indoor and outdoor shows almost makes JazzFest feel like organizers are running two separate festivals, with Pontremoli saying that tends to be a big draw for festival-goers since there is always something to do.
“If you really want to go to a concert, come early, have some food at the food trucks, watch some of the stuff going on outside and then go in, and come back out again after,” she said. “For those who come for the outdoor stuff, come and have fun, but be spontaneous. Make last-minute decisions, because the musicians themselves are so welcoming. Come with that spirit of openness, and try new things.”
Publisher’s note: Jim Strassman is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.