Rafael Skorka, an Israeli competitor in the Cleveland International Piano Competition, was eliminated in the semifinal round.
Skorka played pieces by Leonard Bernstein, Kenneth Leighton and Johannes Brahms in the semifinal round of the Cleveland International Piano Competition July 31 at Gartner Auditorium in the Cleveland Museum of Art.
He was one of eight semifinalists in a field that began with 25 contestants.
The four finalists are Beol Kim and Yedom Kim, both of South Korea; Lovre Marusic of Croatia and Martin Garcia Garcia of Spain.
Final performances took place in two parts at Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art Aug. 3 and Aug. 4 with Escher String Quartet. Their concerto round will take place at Severance Hall at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 and Aug. 7, where the pianists will play with The Cleveland Orchestra conducted by Jahja Ling.
Tickets range from $35 to $100. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 216-231-1111.