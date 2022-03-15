The Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra will present a concert with principal conductor Carlos Kalmar at 7 p.m. March 23 at Severance Music Hall at 11001 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.
The concert will feature works from the 20th and 21st centuries. The group will also present the world premiere of “Alee,” written by Keith Fitch, holder of the Vincent K. and Edith H. Chair in Composition, to commemorate CIM’s 100th anniversary.
The concert is free and open to the community.
Free general admission tickets are required and available through the Severance Music Center box office at bit.ly/3sAUFnn or by calling 216-231-1111.