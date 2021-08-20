Pianist Jonathan Biss’ love for music could probably be connected to his Jewish faith. Biss, whose mother’s parents were Hungarian Holocaust survivors, said their experience has strengthened his sense of identity as a Jewish person. He describes his Judaism as cultural in nature, rather than religious, but said it has always been an important part of him.
“There is no question that Jewish culture and classical music has been very tied up with one another for a very long time now,” Biss told the Cleveland Jewish Aug. 17 from the Marlboro Festival in Marlboro, Vt. “And if my parents, grandparents and great grandparents hadn’t been Jewish, would they have been musicians? Or even music lovers? I don’t know. So, I do feel, in some way, that my identity as a musician and my identity as a Jew have some kind of overlap.”
Biss has played a few concerts since the COVID-19 pandemic began. On Aug. 28, he will return to the Cleveland Orchestra for a performance at Blossom Music Center, the orchestra’s summer home. While Biss has played with the orchestra many times, this show will be his first at the Cuyahoga Falls venue.
During the pandemic, Biss said he was lucky, as a pianist, in that there’s a lot of music he could play by myself. But hearing other people’s sounds in person for the first time again, he said, almost brought him to tears.
While he normally would play about 60 or 70 shows per year, Biss said he only played about 10 in the last year.
“That was sort of a disaster in some ways,” he said. “But in another way, it’s a good reminder that the concert should always feel like a special event. And my God, they certainly do now.”
Biss began playing the piano at 6 years old after being born to musically-gifted parents. His parents, Miriam Fried and Paul Biss, were both violinists.
With the future of the world suddenly seeming like it is hanging in the balance with the threat of authoritarianism in the United States and around the world, Biss said the lessons of his grandparents and remembering their hardships feel more crucial than ever before.
“I think that my Jewishness oozes from my every pore,” he said. “But I think, knowing that if things had turned out very slightly differently I would never have existed, and in fact the Jewish people might have been exterminated from the world, I think it has made my Jewishness even more important to me than it otherwise might have been.”
Biss said he celebrates Jewish traditions, such as fasting on Yom Kippur, citing that he likes the idea of a day of atonement and reflection. To Biss, culture is the way he expresses himself verbally, his physicality, the way he speaks, and the foods that he likes.