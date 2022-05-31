Israeli-American violinist David Radzynski, who grew up in Columbus, was appointed concertmaster of The Cleveland Orchestra on May 27.
He will hold the Blossom-Lee Concertmaster Chair, which was endowed by Mrs. John A. Lee in 1975 in honor of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dudley Blossom Sr., according to a news release.
Radzynski’s start date is in the process of being determined.
Radzynski, concertmaster of the Israel Philharmonic since 2015, has worked with the orchestra’s former artistic director Zubin Mehta and since 2020 with the newly appointed artistic director Lahav Shani.
He has led the orchestra on tours throughout Europe, China, Singapore, South America, the United States and in Mehta’s hometown of Mumbai, India.
Radzynski has also performed as guest concertmaster with the Cincinnati Symphony, Houston Symphony and Pittsburgh Symphony orchestras.
As concertmaster, he collaborates regularly with major conductors and soloists, both in orchestral, solo and chamber music settings and as a chamber musician, he has performed with Emanuel Ax, Pinchas Zukerman, Lahav Shani and Martha Argerich, according to the release.
As a soloist, Radzynski has played with the Israel Philharmonic and Manfred Honeck performing the Weinberg Violin Concerto, among other solo performances with orchestras in Israel. He also performed with Zubin Mehta in Musikverein Hall where he played the Haydn Sinfonia Concertante with his colleagues of the IPO, and in Poland with the Łódź Philharmonic performing the Brahms Double Concerto with the principal cellist of the Polish National Philharmonic.
Radzynski has also played as soloist with the Columbus Symphony and the Amadeus Chamber Orchestra of Poznan, where he premiered the double concerto composed by his father, Jan Radzynski. He gives recitals and master classes regularly throughout the world, the release stated
Radzynski holds a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in Bloomington, a master’s degree from Yale in New Haven, Conn., and artist certificate from the International Center for Music at Park University in Parkville, Mo.
His major violin teachers include Roland and Almita Vamos, Paul Kantor, Mauricio Fuks at Indiana University, Kevork Mardirossian at Indiana University, Syoko Aki at Yale School of Music and Ben Sayevich at the International Center for Music at Park University, according to the release.