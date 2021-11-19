Domenico Boyagian, music director of Suburban Symphony Orchestra, will direct the orchestra when it performs with Cleveland klezmer violinist Steven Greenman in a free performance at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Beachwood High School. Donations are encouraged.
“Mendelssohn and Klezmer” will feature Felix Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, Steven Greenman’s Klezmer Suite for Solo Violin and Orchestra, with the composer as the violin soloist, and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 “Italian.”
The high school is at 25100 Fairmount Blvd.
For more information, visit suburbansymphony.org.