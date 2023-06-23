The Cleveland Orchestra will make its Israel debut Oct. 23 through Oct. 28, with three performances during its 54th international tour, according to a news release.
The tour, in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and supported by a $1 million matching gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, will include performances in Haifa, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The visit aligns with Israel’s 75th anniversary and will make The Cleveland Orchestra the first American orchestra to visit Israel since 2018.
“This visit to Israel by The Cleveland Orchestra represents an important partnership between the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and The Cleveland Orchestra, sharing Cleveland’s cultural excellence with our greater community, the world, and recognizing the legacy of generosity that Cleveland’s Jewish community has had on The Cleveland Orchestra and Israel,” Andre Gremillet, The Cleveland Orchestra’s president and CEO, said in the release.
Prior to the performances in Israel, the orchestra will spend a week from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22 in Austria, with two performances in Vienna and Linz. The tour’s concert programs will include music by Mahler, Mozart and Prokofiev with baritone Simon Keenlyside performing songs by Mahler, the release stated.
While in Tel Aviv for the week, the Orchestra’s musicians and staff will also work with local students, musicians and community members, facilitating cultural and educational exchange. It will include performances for school groups in Cleveland’s sister city of Beit Shean, workshops for young musicians, master classes and coaching with students from conservatories including the Buchmann-Mehta School at Tel Aviv University, and more, the release stated.
The 2023 Austria and Israel Tour is part of the Orchestra’s 106th season and the 22nd year of the ensemble’s acclaimed partnership with music director Franz Welser-Möst. It is the orchestra’s 54th international tour and 21st with the music director. The 2022 tour included 12 performances in nine European cities, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Cologne, Dresden, Hamburg, Linz, Lucerne, Prague and Vienna.
“When The Cleveland Orchestra tours and travels the world, we take great care to present repertoire that showcases the Orchestra’s abilities and lets the artistry of this ensemble shine. To that end, during our 2023 Austria and Israel Tour we’ve selected works by Mahler, Mozart, and Prokofiev,” Welser-Möst said in the release.
“I fundamentally believe that it is important for The Cleveland Orchestra to extend our artistry with audiences throughout the world. Sharing our work is important, so that more people can know and experience what we are creating in Cleveland. Live performances allow audiences to truly understand firsthand that we set a high bar – and that our standards are pretty much unmatched worldwide. We are not just one of the finest Orchestras in the world, we represent one of the finest cities too.”