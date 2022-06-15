When the Yiddish Concert in the Park returns for its 42nd year on June 26 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights, concert committee chair Shawn Fink told the Cleveland Jewish News it’s a much-needed return to normalcy for the concert’s fans after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re really looking forward to getting back to our public,” Fink said of the free event, which is held in memory of Eugenia and Henry Green, and Marilyn Cagin, a longtime Workmen’s Circle supporter who died in 2021. “Safety had to come first the last two years, even though Cain Park was open. So, we’re really looking forward to the fact that we’re kind of jumping back in with both feet, celebrating a return to normalcy or that new normal.”
The 2019 concert sported Israeli cantor and performer Dudu Fisher as the headliner, so Fink said organizers knew they had to meet and exceed expectations for this year’s lineup. They landed on the klezmer group Yiddishe Pirat (or Yiddish Pirate in English), who will give their first-ever performance.
Led by Cleveland Heights native Jack Stratton of Vulfpeck, and featuring 2014 concert headliner Josh Dolgin, aka “Socalled,” and klezmer-clarinetist Michael Winograd, Yiddishe Pirat was formed by Stratton, who first began performing with his father’s band, Yiddishe Cup/Funk-a-Deli, as a means to expand upon Klez Camp sessions the trio has done in years past.
Dolgin is a Canadian multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, DJ, producer and puppeteer, who has performed original and reinterpreted Yiddish songs around the world. He was also the subject of the 2010 film, “The Socalled Movie.” Winograd frequently collaborates with Socalled, performing with the band at the 2014 Yiddish Concert in the Park. He’s a Long Island, N.Y.-native and a member of the Yiddish Art Trio and Tarras Band. He’s also played with Klezmatics trumpeter Frank London, violinist Alicia Svigals and Cantor Yanky Lemmer.
The trio plan to record the Cleveland Heights show for a full-album release, Fink said.
“So, it’s kind of going to be Jack’s influence on old klezmer tunes that the three of them have loved and grown up with,” he said. “They’re all fairly young, but they have this love for this old music that they’re going to bring back and bring to life on stage.”
As the free concert approaches, Fink said the team is still ironing out details that come along with organizing and putting on a large-scale concert. But, that’s not the only thing keeping him up at night – it’s the excitement, he said.
“No. 1, it’s just to get back – we’re slowly returning to live music,” Fink said. “It’s such an important part of so many people’s lives to have live music. I love the Cain Park venue, on a personal note. There is nothing like it. I can’t wait to hear those old, familiar sounds we’ve heard for the last 41 years, and see those familiar faces in Cain Park’s familiar seats as the sun sets on a hopefully warm June evening.”
