The National Endowment for the Arts awarded 45 grants totaling $1,065,000 to Ohio organizations and artists. Most of the Ohio awards were distributed through NEA’s principal grants program Arts Projects program.
Arts projects grants are awarded in 15 artistic disciplines to “reach communities in all parts of the country, large and small, and with diverse cultural and economic backgrounds,” according to a news release.
Arts Projects grants for organizations in Ohio range from $10,000 to $60,000 to supports arts programs and initiatives throughout the state. Six Ohio nonprofits received Challenge America grants worth $10,000 to offer support for projects that extend the reach of arts. Three Ohio research institutions received NEA Research Grants in the Arts ranging from $30,000 to $85,000 each to fund research studies on the value and impact of the arts.
Author Elliot Holt of Columbus was selected to receive an NEA Creative Writing Fellowship worth $25,000 to advance her prose.
NEA recommended 1,498 grants nationwide totaling nearly $33.3 million.
Cleveland grant recipients include:
• Apollo’s Fire Baroque Orchestra: Grants for Arts Projects for Music ($40,000)
• Case Western Reserve University: Research Grants in the Arts ($75,000)
• CityMusic Cleveland: Grants for Arts Projects for Music ($10,000)
• Cleveland Institute of Music: Grants for Arts Projects for Opera ($15,000)
• DANCECleveland: Grants for Arts Projects for Dance ($20,000)
• Cleveland Museum of Art: Grants for Arts Projects for Museums ($40,000)
• Cleveland Public Theatre: Grants for Arts Projects for Theatre ($25,000)
• Tri-C Foundation on behalf of Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland: Grants for Arts Projects for Music ($20,000)
• Front Exhibition Company: Grants for Arts Projects for Media Arts ($10,000)
• Greater Cleveland Urban Film Foundation: Grants for Arts Projects for Media Arts ($20,000)
• GroundWorks Dancetheater: Grants for Arts Projects for Dance ($10,000)
• Karamu House: Grants for Arts Projects for Theatre ($30,000)
• L.A.N.D. studio: Grants for Arts Projects for Design ($30,000)
• Les Délices: Challenge America ($10,000)
• MetroHealth System: Research Grants in the Arts ($85,000)
• Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland: Grants for Arts Projects for Museums ($40,000)
• The Cleveland Orchestra: Grants for Arts Projects for Music ($40,000)
• SPACES: Grants for Arts Projects for Visual Arts ($35,000)
• Union Miles Development Corporation: Challenge America ($10,000)
• Tri-C Foundation: Grants for Arts Projects for Dance ($10,000)