Wolfs Gallery at 23645 Mercantile Road, Suite A in Beachwood will present “Ken Nevadomi: Dancing on the Moon,” featuring select works from 1986 to 1993 of the local figurative painter and Cleveland State University art professor. Nevadomi has used paintings and drawings to address the close of the Industrial Age and the birth of the Information Age.
“Nevadomi’s work forces us to take a raw look in the mirror at beauty and poetry, but also at horror, meaningless violence, obsession, sex, silliness and fantasy and his work takes us to strange places with dizzying imagination and originality,” according to a news release.
The exhibit will open from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 14 and continue until Dec. 23 during regular business hours, which are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays.
For more information, call 216-721-6945 or email info@wolfsgallery.com.