For Jessica Pinsky, the birth of Praxis Fiber Workshop, came as a way to continue teaching fiber studies at the Cleveland Institute of Art and to offer opportunities for the broader community to take part in fiber arts.
Pinsky, a native of Akron who grew up at Temple Israel in Bath Township, graduated from Firestone High School in Akron, studied studio art at New York University in New York City and holds a master’s of fine arts degree in painting from Boston University.
After a five-month stay in Jerusalem at a Hadassah program, she moved home with her parents in Akron and began job hunting.
Pinsky found a teaching job at the Cleveland Institute of Art, where she is a full-time lecturer. Pinsky started out in the fiber material studies department in 2011. Two years later, she said she learned the institute intended to downsize the department and eliminate the weaving program.
“I had just moved to Cleveland for the job, and it felt like you can’t just dismantle this thing,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 28.
In 2012, she proposed opening Praxis Fiber Workshop as a teaching space for the institute’s students – as well as students from the wider community – and as a place to house its looms. Now a full-time lecturer in the institute’s sculpture department, Pinsky continues teaching at Praxis.
“I just kind of continued teaching my same classes, but they were under the umbrella of sculpture instead of fiber,” she said. “And the way that my predecessor had set it up, the department was really talking about fiber as a material and that’s really what this sculptural practice is about as well. So, it fits very nicely. And I love it, and I still love teaching.”
Praxis Fiber Workshop is housed in a former furniture store at 15301 Waterloo Road in the Waterloo Arts District of the Collinwood neighborhood in Cleveland. Today, it has one full-time employee and five part-time employees, not including Pinsky. The storefront has a 2,000-square-foot gallery in front and a 5,000-square-foot space behind filled with looms.
“It has original hardwood floors,” Pinsky said. “It’s very beautiful.”
Pinsky said she never expected to found a nonprofit – and she didn’t expect to become a fiber artist.
“I had always sewn a lot in my free time and knit and crochet,” Pinsky said. “I would spend my days painting in the studio, and then I would come home, I would sew and knit to de-stress. And at a certain point, I was like, ‘why aren’t I doing the thing that makes me so happy as my primary form of making?’ ”
In addition, she cited an ancestral link to textiles.
“My grandparents who emigrated to this country from Poland, they were tailors,” she said. “So it sort of felt like that was more kind of ancestrally connected and symbolic for my practice. And so I started weaving right after grad school.”
Praxis Fiber Workshop, in concert with Cleveland Seed Bank, has planted indigo gardens in two locations, each with about 4,000 plants. The indigo is used to make traditionally fermented dye.
In 2018, it opened its first garden at the corner of Corsica Avenue and East 156th Street.
In 2019, it opened its second garden at a vacant lot at 17900 St. Clair Ave., on the corner of Larchmont. That parcel is owned by the Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Opening at Praxis Fiber Workshop Nov. 5 is the One Year, One Outfit show, in which local artists worked alone or in groups to create three-piece wearable outfits from locally sourced materials, right down to the dyes.
“It fits very nicely into our mission, which to me is to educate under the full umbrella of all things textiles,” Pinsky said. “And so what that means to me is everything from the seed all the way to the most sophisticated technological equipment.”