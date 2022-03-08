Pam Tanowitz Dance will perform New Work for Goldberg Variations, a collaboration of choreographer Pam Tanowitz and pianist Simone Dinnerstein, March 19 at Playhouse Square’s Mimi Ohio Theatre in downtown Cleveland.
The production, which first premiered in 2018, was scheduled to come to Cleveland last season but was postponed until this year. The performance offers a unique collaboration between the dancers, the choreography, the music and the pianist, with the piano sitting center stage as the focus.
“The New Work for Goldberg Variations that we made is a very kind of circular or interior kind of piece,” Dinnerstein, who lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., told the Cleveland Jewish News March 2. “It’s all about this kind of hub with the piano with the dancers moving around and under. There’s always this center on the stage which is the piano and the music coming from the piano.”
The collaboration between Tanowitz and Dinnerstein in creating the Goldberg Variations began after the pair met in 2015 when Dinnerstein came to one of Tanowitz’s performances at the Guggenheim Museum in New York. They began working on the piece in 2017.
“It’s unusual for a musician to seek out a collaboration with a choreographer,” Tanowitz, who also lives in Brooklyn, told the CJN. “A lot of times it’s the other way around.”
The production features Dinnerstein’s performance of Johann Sebastion Bach’s Goldberg Variations as the dancers move around the stage and the piano.
“I think the reason that I wanted to work with Pam and to work with a choreographer and dancers is because I think of (Johann Sebastian Bach’s) music as having a lot of motion in it and bodily form,” Dinnerstein said. “And so, seeing it come to life around me has really made me think about the music differently.”
The pianist shared how inspired she has been by Tanowitz and recently saw her performance of Four Quartets at the Brooklyn Academy of Music which stuck with her even weeks later. They hope that the Goldberg Variations will have the same effect on the audience.
“Obviously, I want the audience to think it’s beautiful and be engaged, but I also want them to walk out of the theater remembering,” Tanowitz said.
The performance in Cleveland offers an exciting opportunity for the two artists to return to the city. Tanowitz is an alumni of the dance department at Ohio State University where she received a Distinguished Alumni Award and frequently comes back to visit friends in Cleveland. Dinnerstein shared that she had her first record label with Telarc International Corporation which is based in Cleveland.
“I have very special feelings for Cleveland because of that,” Dinnerstein said. “They gave me my big chance.”
While the performance features solos and duets by the dancers, the collaborative nature of the music and dancers makes it feel more like an ensemble piece with the strong group dynamic, Tanowitz said.
“Community is my way into Judaism,” said Tanowitz, who grew up in a Conservative Jewish family. “To me, that’s what feels the most important to me.”
The creation of community through the dancers and music in the Goldberg Variations is the perfect example of that, as well as her collaboration with Dinnerstein as they take inspiration from each other in creating the performance.
“Another little trivia thing to know about Pam is that she always uses the grapevine step in every single one of her choreographies,” Dinnerstein said.
“The hora is my favorite dance, I’ll go to anyone’s bat mitzvah if I can do a horah,” Tanowitz added. “It’s that community feeling, it’s that feeling even if you don’t know someone, you’re together. And I think that is what I love.”
Tanowitz recalled when she was having trouble choreographing one part of Variation 17 and Dinnerstein suggested she take notes from the way her fingers crossed over each other on the piano as she played and find a way to mimic that with the dancers. Tanowitz realized that motion resembled a grapevine step and added it to the choreography.
“Simone said, ‘well, my fingers are doing this’ – they were crossing – ‘maybe you can choreograph something that mimics that.’ And I thought, ‘Oh wow, I love a grapevine, you’re doing a grapevine!’” Tanowitz said.
The performance at Mimi Ohio Theatre will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a pre-show chat at 6:45 and a moderated Q&A session following the show.