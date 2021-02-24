Playhouse Square Partners will celebrate its 30th anniversary with “Jump Back Together,” a virtual cabaret to raise funds for Playhouse Square’s education programs at 7 p.m. Feb. 27. The cabaret will feature entertainment by Broadway Sings PARTY! Six Broadway actors with Cleveland connections who will perform Broadway show tunes.
Jump Back Together will stream live and will be available for an additional 72 hours following the livestream. Tickets are $30 or ($100 for a VIP experience including a question-and-answer session with the performers.) Ticket buyers will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win Playhouse Square merchandise. Additional raffle tickets are available for purchase. To purchase tickets, visit playhousesquare.org.