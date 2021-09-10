The Shaker Heights Arts Council will present the “Imagine Chagrin” exhibit from Sept. 10 through Oct. 8.
The exhibit seeks to highlight local businesses, showcase local artists and reinvigorate Shaker Heights’ downtown. It will be shown in storefronts along Chagrin Boulevard between Lee and Avalon roads and along Lee Road between Chagrin and Van Aken boulevards.
Participating storefronts include Master Marr’s Taekwondo, Shaker Heights Animal Hospital, Africa Art and Clothes, Chagrin Wine & Beverage Co., Diamond’s Men’s Store, Brown-Forward Funeral Home, A Touch of Italy, Faithfully Fit Fitness, Gomez Shoe Repair, Reclamation, Shaker Jazzy Clips, Shaker Heights Nutrition, Shaker Upper Crust, Strive Mental Health and Wellness, and 3-19 Coffee.
Artists include Anna Hsu, Fatima Matar, Ewuresi Archer, Meryl Engler, Christina Eagleeye-Wilson, Tristan Hearn, Mata Ziegler, Tai Gomez-Curtain, Louisa Scott, 3Dink – Daija Davis, Georgio Sabino III, Alicia Vasquez, Jacqueline Kahane Freedman, R&B-Studio216 – Bonnie Venable and Allison Wooley.