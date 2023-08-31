It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s Superman’s 85th anniversary.
To celebrate the 85th anniversary, co-directors of Superman’s Cleveland, Valentino Zullo and Don Boozer, with the help Ohio Humanities, have put together two months of events to celebrate the Cleveland superhero, starting Sept. 6 and continuing until Nov. 2 called Superman’s Cleveland.
The creators of Superman, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, lived in Cleveland and attended Glenville High School when the iconic superhero Superman was created. The two created Superman, and reporters Clark Kent and Lois Lane.
Siegel was born in Cleveland after his parents, Jewish immigrants, fled Lithuania, according to the Jewish-American Hall of Fame Literature and Art Honorees website. Shuster was born in Toronto, before coming to Cleveland, but his parents were from Rotterdam and Kiev.
“For me, this is the most recognizable icon to come out of Cleveland and it’s an icon seen all around the world and recognized all around the world and I don’t think that we’re doing enough to really recognize Cleveland’s role in the history of this character,” Zullo told Cleveland Jewish News.
Along with being co-director of Superman’s Cleveland, Zullo is an English professor at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike and the Anisfield-Wolf Fellow. Boozer is the manager of the literature department at Cleveland Public Library and coordinator for the Ohio Center for the Book.
For almost 10 years, Zullo has been working with Cleveland Public Library to co-direct the Get Graphic! Graphic Novel Book Club, which he has been involved with since he was a graduate student. With the library, they did an event in 2016 with Vera Camden, professor emerita of English at Kent State University, for Wonder Woman, along with other programming. This brought up the idea of celebrating Superman.
“He’s a hometown hero,” Zullo said. “He was created here. So much of Cleveland’s history and future intersects with this character who is created by two Jewish creators. He represents hope for the future.”
Along with being a superhero, Superman is an immigrant from the planet Krypton.
“He’s an immigrant and I think he represents the best version of that, right?” Zullo said. “That here we accept that immigrant into our world and he makes our world better after he comes to the U.S.”
With Zullo's parent’s being immigrants, this is an important aspect to him, he said.
“A lot of people don’t really think about him as an immigrant, but he is,” Zullo said. “He’s coming from another world. He lands here and our acceptance of him, in our world, makes our world better.”
The initial planning for the events was supposed to be about a month long with not so many big events, Zullo said. But, as they started talking to partners and different groups, they got the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame involved.
The original idea was to do a conference at Cleveland Public Library downtown with smaller events around it, he said.
“The library was really important to Siegel and Shuster, as they were creating Superman and just in their personal histories … and I thought yeah, let’s do something downtown at the library,” Zullo said. “This is an essential piece of Siegel and Shuster history.”
With Boozer’s involvement with Ohio Center for the Book, the designated Ohio affiliate of the Center for the Book at the Library of Congress, he has taken on the promotion of comics as a medium of expression because it can be looked down on or seen as lesser than, he said.
“The whole celebration of Superman as a character and pop cultural icon just sort of dovetails nicely with our mission to promote comics as an unique medium of expression,” Boozer told CJN.
With emphasis on Siegel and Shuster history, Siegel’s daughter, Laura Siegel Larson will be coming to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to talk about Lois Lane with Sarah Kuhn, author of “Lois Lane: Girl Taking Over.”
“The most important part is getting us as close as we can to Siegel and Shuster and that legacy again, this is about Cleveland,” Zullo said. “… Laura is the closest we’re going to get to Jerry Siegel at this point, right? And so, she has stories that we don’t know. She knows the history and that for me is what is important.”
Zullo said he wants people to come out and celebrate Superman in a way that is engaging with there being different programs including author talks, trivia at the comic book shop and film screenings, he said.
“It’ll bring together people just curious about what’s going on,” Boozer said. “We have stuff for all ages. We have some programs for kids. We have the academic programs for adults. We have Mark Waid, one of the major creators associated with Superman, giving the keynote address at the end of the day. And so, I think it’ll be a nice thing to see a lot of different people coming together and maybe discovering something they didn’t know about Superman.”
For the complete schedule of events, visit supermanscleveland.com.