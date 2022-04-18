The Temple Museum of Jewish Art, Religion, and Culture at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood recently acquired the full series of prints entitled “Ten Portraits of Jews of the 20th Century” by Andy Warhol. The series consists of 10 individual silkscreen portraits on paper of Sarah Bernhardt, Louis Brandeis, Martin Buber, Albert Einstein, Sigmund Freud, George Gershwin, Franz Kafka, the Marx Brothers, Golda Meir and Gertrude Stein. The set of 40-inch-by-32-inch portraits is “Printer’s Proof 3/5” created by Warhol in 1980 in New York City.
An exhibition of the series will take place in September at The Temple-Tifereth Israel.
The acquisition of the complete portfolio is a gift from Joel L. Saltzman and a gift in memory of Leslie Wolf by his family. The donors want the portfolio to be in the public eye housed at a Jewish museum, where the art will be used for the benefit of the community through exhibitions and education.
The series adds to The Temple museum’s collection of over 2,500 objects and fine arts including twelve Memorial Windows by Arthur Szyk, the 24-piece portfolio of color lithographs, “The Story of Exodus” by Marc Chagall, the suite of “45 Holocaust Wall Hangings” by Judith Weinshall Liberman, and bronze sculpture “Miracle II” by Jacques Lipchitz.
“I am thrilled to have this iconic Warhol portfolio in our collection,” said Temple museum director Sue Koletsky. “The historic significance as a complete set is not only an asset to our collection, but also to our community and beyond.”
A commercial success in Warhol’s lifetime, the prints depict intellectuals, leaders, and artistic talents in his signature pop-art fashion, according to a news release. Splashed with color and shapes, they blur the boundaries between art and commerce.
“This is a historic and transformative contribution to The Temple museum’s collection and presents exciting artistic-cultural and educational opportunities for our greater community,” Senior Rabbi Jonathan Cohen said in the release.
Executed at a mature moment in Warhol’s career, “Ten Portraits of Jews of the 20th Century” showcases the artist’s ongoing exploration of famed subjects as well as religious identity. After an inspired conversation with Ronald Feldman, Warhol’s gallerist at the time, the idea emerged to create a portfolio of portraits of luminaries of the Jewish faith, with the purpose of highlighting the individual’s intellectual and aesthetic qualities, the release stated.